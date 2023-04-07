Local View: So-called 'Nurses at the Bedside Act' would hurt, not help, patients

Senate File 2995 and House File 2930 are advancing through the Minnesota Legislature, and we want you to understand the negative impact this law could have on Minnesotans’ ability to access health care services across the state.

The proposed legislation would impose rigid, committee-driven nurse-to-patient ratios at all hospitals. Government-set nurse staffing decisions would undermine the ability of local nursing leaders to make real-time adjustments to provide the best care for patients at their hospitals. Furthermore, the impact on smaller rural hospitals, where workforce challenges are especially pronounced, could be devastating.

We absolutely value the input of our frontline nurses. Both St. Luke’s and Essentia Health have robust language in our Minnesota Nurses Association contracts that guarantees nurse input into our staffing grids. Additional mandates are not necessary and could negatively affect our patients and those waiting to be admitted to our hospitals for care.

In addition to our foundational commitment to caring for our region, we are bound by countless quality measures to ensure we provide top-quality care. We reassess staffing levels multiple times every day. We adjust our care teams, matching our staff’s skill sets and expertise to patient volumes and acuity. We always want to be able to accept local patients who require hospitalization as well as patients from throughout the region who need a higher level of care.

Legislated staffing levels could have dire consequences, as they do not account for the dynamics of health care. To paint a basic picture, five patients just admitted likely need a different level of time and attention from care teams than five patients who were admitted the day prior. Yet, this legislation would not account for those differences and would treat every patient the same. That could mean that when an elderly resident in our region needs our care, we must refuse their admission due to the artificial cap on care capacity that would result from this legislation. That admission would put us over the mandated ratio, even though care-team members know they could easily accept another patient. Our hands would be tied.

Staffing mandates are not the answer. The Minnesota Hospital Association predicts that if this legislation becomes law, statewide hospital capacity would decline by 15%. This would risk access to care for 70,000 Minnesotans annually. What could that mean for you and your loved ones?

There are more than 5,000 nurse openings in Minnesota. Health systems like Essentia and St. Luke’s are working tirelessly to fill open positions, yet there simply aren’t enough nurses to fill every position. Creating more committees and bureaucracy, like this bill proposes, wouldn’t solve the health care workforce crisis.

Let’s instead strengthen our hospitals statewide by working together. Join us in urging lawmakers to continue making significant investments in our workforce through existing and new retention, recruitment, and development strategies. Expand the loan-forgiveness program, including the $5 million suggested for nurses by the Minnesota Nurses Association. In collaboration with the Minnesota Hospital Association, we also ask for expansion of that program to include other health care professionals who are critically important members of our care teams.

Health care is about people caring for people, and nurses are essential to this. However, staffing mandates are not the answer. Let’s work together on additional solutions instead of dangerous laws that will hurt — not help — Minnesotans.

Eric Lohn is co-president/CEO and chief financial officer at St. Luke’s in Duluth, Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen is co-president/CEO and chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, Dr. William Heegaard is Essentia Health East Market president, and Rhonda Kazik is chief nurse executive for Essentia Health in Duluth. They wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

