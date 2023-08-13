Local View: Ship hunter's museum preserves tales of wrecks, storms

Lake Superior was blowing at 30 knots as our 35-foot catamaran dashed past the breakwaters of the harbor of refuge about a mile southwest of Whitefish Point. I was happy to be getting off the notorious Shipwreck Coast, sometimes called "the graveyard of the Great Lakes."

I hiked out of the marina and pointed my boat shoes onto a gravel road heading north. Ahead lay the unmistakable shape of the 1861 Whitefish Point Lighthouse, a national historic site in operation since Abraham Lincoln was president. Around it clustered several other buildings, all in sand-blasted white, tucked behind sand dunes. Standing upright from the sands was an ancient wooden rudder more than 25 feet high.

Located on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is 11 miles north of Paradise, the nearest community, and is a long but interesting 33 miles from Highway 28. It's only 400 miles from Duluth, which is about 8½ hours of driving time.

Entering the museum, I saw three SCUBA divers hovering over a wreck's bones. Suddenly, I realized this was no stage prop but the timbers from the sunken Independence, the first steamship on Lake Superior. The museum had rescued them from their underwater slumber. The diving gear was authentic, too.

Thomas Farnquist, a former science instructor, started the museum in this desolate location in 1978. An amateur SCUBA diver, he and his diving partners searched for underwater wrecks along the Shipwreck Coast. They located 25 "virgin" (previously unlocated and untouched) sunken wrecks.

The restored bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald is on display at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum. / Photo courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum

These days, the underwater searching is done from the museum's dive boat, the 40-foot, twin-engined David Boyd. Last year, the Boyd was on the underwater track of two World War 1 French minesweepers constructed in Thunder Bay, Ontario, that mysteriously disappeared in November 1918 on their maiden voyage across Lake Superior to Europe. The new 143-foot, steel-hulled warships and their 76-man crews, plus local pilots, were never found. It remains Superior's deadliest shipwreck. With the Discovery Channel's Josh Gates aboard and watching wide-eyed, the research vessel stumbled across another shipwreck, the Satellite, which went down on June 21, 1878. Lost for 142 years, its sinking is also a mystery.

The worst wrecks have come in November, which was when the Edmund Fitzgerald went down with the loss of all hands. There is still speculation about how a modern steel vessel could disappear so quickly without even a last cry for help. Each year, the museum honors the brave mariners and rings the actual ship's bell, retrieved from the sunken Fitzgerald, as the names of the departed are read.

One of the Shipwreck Coast's worst accidents occurred in November 1919 when the 186-foot lumber hooker Myron was caught in a shipmaster's nightmare, a black northwester. With decks piled high with rough lumber, the steam-powered wooden vessel began to spring her planks, producing leaks. She lost power a mile northwest of Whitefish Point. Helpless, the Myron wallowed in the waves.

Capt. Walter F. Neal ordered his 16-man crew to launch the two wooden lifeboats. But when storm waves overran Myron, piles of rough lumber on her decks wrenched free and started battering the lifeboats, threatening to sink them.

In the meantime, a lifeboat crew from the life-saving station at Vermillion Point pursued the Myron. But wave-tossed logs slammed into the small wooden lifeboat, putting it in peril. The crew had to withdraw to survive. Capt. Neal sadly climbed into the pilothouse and slammed the door behind him, dogging it shut. He would go down with his ship. Waters rose before him as he bravely stood behind his ship's wheel, waiting for the pilothouse's glass windows to shatter.

This is the lighthouse on Lake Superior's Whitefish Point in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. / Photo courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum

Suddenly, the pilothouse roof burst off — and Capt. Neal pulled himself atop the floating debris. From his wave-washed roof, he saw his crew members in their lifeboats fending off the churning timbers.

When a steamer crisscrossed Whitefish Bay, its captain saw something atop a piece of wreckage. It moved. It was the half-frozen Capt. Neal. He was chopped free and, ice-coated, was pulled aboard. He survived, but his lifeboat crew was nowhere to be found.

I walked past the historic lighthouse — the iconic light that failed one tragic Nov. 10 night — and over the dunes to the water's edge. A chill wind greeted me as I peered far out into Superior. You can see about 23 miles over the water in good conditions, but I was looking for a position on the surface where the Edmund Fitzgerald went down. She sank only 17 miles from where I stood. She was that close to safety.

Her captain and crew tried to find this shore through the storm-lashed lake. I knew they had been looking desperately from their sinking vessel for this tip of land and the lighthouse, probably near where I stood.

They never made it. The Fitzgerald still lies under 500 feet of water with her captain and all her crew. Their bodies have never been recovered.

Marlin Bree of Shoreview, Minnesota, is formerly of Duluth, an author, and a sailor, including on Lake Superior aboard his home-built wooden sloop, Persistence. This story is excerpted and adapted from his newest book, "Bold Sea Stories 2: True Boating Tales of Adventure and Survival" (Marlor Press). He is online at marlinbree.com.

