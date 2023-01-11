Local View: Shift burden of fuel costs away from us consumers

Fifty years ago the Yom Kippur War broke out between Israel, Egypt, and Syria. Frustrated by U.S. support for Israel as well as the deliberate devaluing of the dollar, which also devalued their oil, OPEC refused to sell oil to the U.S. and other nations. The price of oil quadrupled overnight from $3 per barrel to $12 per barrel. The inflation rate exploded.

Sounds vaguely familiar, doesn’t it?

One of the upshots of the 1973 oil embargo was a movement to relieve electrical utilities of the burden of volatile energy prices. At the time, quite a bit of America’s electricity was generated by burning oil. Given that there were no alternatives to fossil fuels to generate electricity, the increasing price volatility of the fuel was allowed to shift from utilities to customers to maintain utility viability.

That arrangement has lasted for 50 years. In the meantime, wind power has been rediscovered and modernized, solar has been developed almost from scratch, and both are less expensive than fossil fuels. In other words, unlike 1973, we have lots of alternatives now.

And yet, America’s investor-owned utilities, which generate the majority of America’s electricity, continue to burn coal and natural gas. Indeed, they continue to build new natural gas plants despite the skyrocketing cost of natural gas. A major reason for this is that the energy cost to the utility and its investor-owners means nothing. It is simply passed through to consumers.

I can think of only two industries which can pass through their input costs and where the customer is captive: utilities and the defense industry. With one you get high and volatile electricity prices and with the other $600 hammers.

It’s time to rein in both.

At least the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is starting to ask questions. It is being realized that if the owners of the investor-owned utility had to share fuel costs with consumers, they would rapidly drop fossil-fuel plants in favor of renewables, which have no fuel costs.

Such an arrangement would correctly align the costs and incentives for change. After all, it’s the utility which purchases the fuel and negotiates the price, not consumers. With fuel-cost sharing, utilities would be incentivized to drive a harder bargain with fuel suppliers, run their plants more efficiently, help consumers to conserve, and, most importantly, move out of expensive fossil fuels.

Action at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is very good, but more importantly, it’s time for the Minnesota Legislature to shift the burden of fuel costs from consumers to the investor class by including such language in expected climate legislation this session.

Crucially, the guaranteed rate of return a utility receives for investing in hard assets (approximately 10% per year) must not be increased. Such a policy shows utilities a clear path to higher profits through investment in wind and solar and not through an undeserved increase in the rate of return which might actually perpetuate fossil-fuel use.

Accelerating the transition to clean energy is no longer just about the climate; it’s all about jobs. There are important clean energy-related industries that we need to attract to the Northland. These industries need inexpensive renewable energy to make a profit and to satisfy their climate goals. They don’t need to come here; we need to attract them. Fuel-cost sharing will help.

It’s time for the Minnesota Legislature to put a stop to the archaic transfer of fossil-fuel costs to consumers for the sake of the climate and the economy.

Dr. Eric Enberg practices family medicine in West Duluth and is a member of the Northland Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby. He is also a member of the Duluth Climate and Energy Network and Healthcare Professionals for a Healthy Climate.