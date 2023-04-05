Local View: Say no to Minnesota measure to ban all gasoline, diesel

When it comes to irresponsible energy policy, Minnesota’s latest attempt to curtail greenhouse-gas emissions, Senate File 2584 and House File 2602, is a doozy. It could cause immeasurable harm to our state’s taxpayers, families, and agricultural sector.

These bills introduce a “clean-transportation standard” that claims to promote the use of low-carbon fuel sources. In reality, the legislation would completely ban liquid fuels — including gasoline, diesel, and biodiesel — by 2050.

To be clear: Requiring Minnesota’s transportation fuels to achieve a 100% reduction in carbon intensity is a fuel ban, not a “fuel standard.”

The clean-transportation standard would require Minnesota to reduce carbon emissions from transportation fuel by 25% by 2030, 75% by 2040, and 100% by 2050. Minnesota’s policy is modeled after California's low-carbon fuel standard, but even California doesn’t go this far. The Minnesota version, culminating in a fuel ban, is much more aggressive, radical, and costly.

There are three reasons why trying to one-up California’s fuel standard here in Minnesota is a terrible idea.

First, if this policy becomes law, prices at the pump will spike for all Minnesotans in the near term, and then liquid fuels will eventually become entirely unavailable. According to an analysis by Stillwater Associates , which provides market research on renewable transportation fuels, the Minnesota fuel ban would raise gas prices by as much as 45 cents per gallon by 2030 and by more than 61 cents per gallon by 2040. The impact on diesel prices would be even worse.

The data show that the additional costs of this policy are passed directly to consumers and taxpayers. California's low-carbon fuel standard has, at times, increased California’s price of gasoline by as much as 22 cents per gallon . A report from the Washington Department of Ecology clearly projects its standard will add 19.3 cents to every gallon of gasoline by 2031.

Hold on to your wallet, because Minnesota’s proposal is much more aggressive and costly than California’s or Washington’s versions.

Second, this policy disproportionately targets low- and middle-income families across Minnesota. This fuel ban is both an electric-vehicle mandate and a car ban in another form, and a broad spectrum of groups from convenience stores to soybean growers vehemently oppose it .

For farmers, fuel prices will drive up operating expenses, force unplanned investments in new electric-vehicle equipment, and drive up commodity prices for everyone.

For parents, if you won’t be allowed to put gasoline in your F-150 or Silverado, how do you expect to get your kids to hockey practice in the middle of winter? Do government bureaucrats expect families to go out and buy a brand-new Silverado electric vehicle that could run upwards of $107,000?

Based on a recent informal poll we at the Domestic Policy Caucus conducted, 77% of Minnesotans oppose a ban.

Minnesota farmers and families should be free to decide what car best suits their needs and not be forced to convert to an expensive electric vehicle by government mandate or even more covert government fuel ban.

Third, the legislation would unfairly give an advantage to electric vehicles and shut the door on clean renewable fuels. We cannot allow the tunnel vision of a few elites in St. Paul to handicap Minnesota biofuels and ignore potentially groundbreaking carbon-capture methods that would make our homegrown fuels even better and cleaner. An all-of-the-above approach that allows electric vehicles to continue improving and contributing alongside our best liquid-fuel technologies is better policy for Minnesota.

Instead of promoting biased regulations favoring only one technology, our lawmakers should reject the so-called clean-transportation fuel standard. Hard-working Minnesotans cannot afford a ban on reliable liquid fuels.

Kent Kaiser is secretary/treasurer of the Domestic Policy Caucus ( domesticpolicycaucus.com ), a St. Paul public-policy organization. He also is a native of Silver Bay and owns property in the Babbitt/Embarrass area. He wrote this for the News Tribune.