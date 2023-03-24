Local View: Remember women in uniform, too, their stories this Women's History Month

The theme for this year’s Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” One who told her story to me was Mary Doyle, a soldier I served with in an Army public affairs unit in various locations: Panama, Bosnia, the Army War College, and here in Minnesota. Like me, she also served in other places with other soldiers and civilians.

We worked closely together in Bosnia in 1997, her as a broadcast journalist and me on the print side. We made a good team, with her lugging her video camera and me lugging my digital camera and carrying her video camera tripod — along with our rifles. Like me, she’s now retired.

“Now that I’m retired, I have the time to take a weekly tap class,” Mary told me. “The streets near the dance studio are terribly potholed after a rough winter. Today, a couple of the women were talking about how bad the roads were, and I mentioned that they were bad but not quite as bad as the roads were in Bosnia, but close. One of them said she’d been to Bosnia on a group tour and wondered when I was there. I told her in 1997, during the Bosnian peacekeeping mission. I told her I’d been a soldier and was one of the peacekeepers. I was shocked at how surprised these women were. They gathered around, peppered me with questions about my service, and seemed fascinated at my experiences.”

Her military experiences parlayed into a writing career, which spawned several novels and ghost-written stories about Spc. Shoshana Johnson, who had been captured in Iraq. And she co-authored the story of Brig. Gen. Julia Cleckley, the first African American female general of the line in the National Guard.

Mary joined the Army Reserve in 1979 at 19. She was going to community college, working part time, and trying to get by on very little money. At the time, the Reserve seemed like a good part-time job to her. It was very much a peacetime Army, with no prospects of being deployed. She and I were wrong about that.

“Throughout the ’80s, most reservists operated under the assumption that a war would have to be going very poorly before we would be called up,” Mary says. “Our equipment was threadbare. Our training was mediocre. We were looked upon as replacements that, hopefully, would never have to be used. All of that changed in the ’90s. Suddenly, military plans included the Reserves as integral forces for active-duty units. Then, when troops were called up to support the peacekeeping mission in Bosnia, my unit was deployed.”

She recounts that it was a peacekeeping mission, but there were still sniper casualties, landmine accidents, and armed people who didn’t agree with the peace terms. When not dealing with those problems, Mary and I, at Camp McGovern, would spend an afternoon playing the game Sequence. She was brutal. But that’s how she was in the field, documenting what her fellow soldiers were doing, sometimes with me, each covering the other’s six. Veterans will know what I mean.

I’ve known many women in uniform during my military career. They deserve recognition, along with my friend Mary. That is why I wrote this.

She told me, “I completely agree that the history of women in uniform will be lost if we don’t write about it, recognize it, and share the stories.”

I’ll share that we still debate who won more games of Sequence.

Dave Boe of Duluth is a writer, an editor, a game developer, retired from the military, and mostly a man of leisure. He can be reached dsbgroup66@gmail.com.