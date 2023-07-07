Local View: Recommendations can lead to 'Duluth's greatest era'

In early 2021, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board and I prioritized working with the city on its economic-development strategy, including improving construction services, inspections, and the permitting process. We knew economic development needed to be prioritized, and we had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capitalize on private investments being made by Essentia, St. Luke's, Cirrus, Maurices, Allete, and others.

Additionally, the disruption of the pandemic provided a clean slate to change how we view business and development in this community.

Consequently, the Duluth Area Chamber formed an ad hoc task force, including leadership from our board and current chair Aaron Kelly and staff members to provide an open line of communication with the city and to provide recommendations on what was going well and what needed improvement, based on numerous conversations we have had with local developers. City administration was great to work with and was open to making improvements to further prioritize economic development and tax-base growth.

Yet, it was increasingly clear that more work and a deeper dive were needed.

Therefore, when the city decided to work with Baker Tilly to conduct a thorough economic development audit, we were cautiously optimistic about the results. Thankfully, the results aligned with what the chamber had recommended.

City administration's prioritization of economic development, the process improvements that are a part of development, its recognition that we need tax-base growth, and the timing of meeting this historic moment have me feeling very optimistic about the future of Duluth and the surrounding region of Northeastern Minnesota.

We have had a record number of permits in the past few years; now it is time to provide great, efficient, cost-effective service to those who are taking on financial risk and investing in our area to meet our business and community needs. Time is a truth-teller, and we are hopeful recommendations are implemented as quickly as possible.

If we do make the recommended improvements, we will undoubtedly experience Duluth's greatest era!

The Duluth Area Chamber is well positioned with our new strategic framework of economic development, business conditions, and community progress to support and partner on the implementation of these necessary recommendations.

We commend the city for taking on this ambitious, but critical, project. We will remain a steadfast partner in this work.

Matt Baumgartner is president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.