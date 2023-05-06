Local View: Protecting Minnesota canoe country is good for business

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — America’s most popular wilderness area, with more than 165,000 visitors each year — is accessible to people of all backgrounds from around the country and globe.

Our businesses and organizations rely on a healthy, unsullied wilderness. The Boundary Waters is an economic engine that sustains nearly 14,000 jobs and that generates almost $1 billion in business activity annually. It is the foundation of the stable and sustainable economies of Northeastern Minnesota’s wilderness-edge communities. Our businesses depend on a healthy Boundary Waters ecosystem and clean water to survive, thrive, and grow. Water is truly our most precious resource.

Simply put, any sulfide-ore copper mining in the watershed that contains the Boundary Waters would threaten our livelihoods and communities.

On Jan. 26, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued a 20-year mining ban on 225,504 acres of federal lands and minerals in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters. This public land order protects the wilderness from virtually certain pollution of its waters and massive destruction of surface lands near its borders by proposed sulfide-ore copper mining in the Superior National Forest, upstream of the Boundary Waters. This was a major milestone in the work to protect Minnesota’s priceless canoe country from America’s most toxic industry.

Secretary Haaland’s 20-year mining ban is the maximum authorized under current law. Until permanent protection is provided by Congress and the Minnesota Legislature, the Boundary Waters and Northeastern Minnesota communities will be at risk from proposed sulfide-ore copper mining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district includes the Boundary Waters, denounced the mining ban. It’s unfortunate that Rep. Stauber seems more interested in the welfare of multinational mining companies than that of his constituents and the many visitors that their small businesses, camps, and organizations serve.

Sulfide-ore copper mining in the Boundary Waters’ watershed could irreparably harm the wilderness, Northeastern Minnesota communities, and our nonprofit and for-profit businesses.

We urge you to ask your elected officials to pass permanent protection for the Boundary Waters in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate, as well as the federal legislation introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota as H.R. 668.

These measures would permanently protect the magnificent Boundary Waters wilderness forever, for everyone.

Steve Piragis owns Piragis Northwoods Company in Ely with Nancy and Ellie Piragis. He wrote this on behalf of them and Ted Bell, president of Bell Composites and Northstar Canoes in Princeton, Minnesota; Peta Barrett, owner and operator of Women's Wilderness Discovery in Ely; Meghan Cosgrove, executive director of YMCA Camp Menogyn in Grand Marais; Rob Coughlin, general manager and partner at Granite Gear in Two Harbors; Amy Freeman of Freemans Explore in Ely; Jana Graczyk, executive director of YMCA Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto, Minnesota; Ann McNally, base director at Northern Lakes Canoe Base in Ely; Niall D. Murton of YMCA Gathering Pines in Lakeville, Minnesota; Holly Noble, director of communications and marketing for Voyageur Outward Bound School in Ely; Dan O'Brien, executive director of YMCA Camp Northern Lights in Babbitt; Matt Poppleton, camp executive director at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan in Ely; Paul Schurke, founder and owner of Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge in Ely; Andy Sinykin, executive director of YMCA Camp du Nord in Ely; Fred Sproat, national program director for Big City Mountaineers in Tower; Michel Tigan, vice president of adventure and camp operations at the YMCA of the North Adventure Team in Ely, Babbitt, Grand Marais, and beyond; Georgia Wagner, executive director of YMCA Camp Icaghowan in Amery, Wisconsin and Minneapolis; and Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Company.