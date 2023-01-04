Local View: Protect Northeastern Minnesota patients: Say no to Fairview-Sanford merger

In mid-November, Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the country, headquartered in South Dakota, announced its intentions to merge with Fairview Health. Although Fairview has a large presence in the Twin Cities, it also has a large presence in Northeastern Minnesota. From the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing to Fairview Mesaba Clinics in Nashwauk and Mountain Iron, this merger would impact Iron Rangers’ ability to afford health care.

To understand the impacts of the potential merger, Minnesotans should ask three questions: How will this impact prices? How will this impact patient outcomes? And how will this impact employment?

The bedrock of a functioning economy is competition. Mergers reduce competition. Although Sanford and Fairview currently do not compete in the same local geographic health care markets, their merger would create a large health care system across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Often called cross-market mergers, these business deals are difficult to assess in terms of their impact on the local markets. However, health economists do find that cross-market mergers lead to higher prices by exerting market power.

Minnesotans already spend $3,000 out of pocket on health care services annually, and 10% report trouble paying medical bills. Since 2000, medical inflation has increased 110% compared to 70% for the rest of goods and services. We continue to pay more and more for health care because of increasing prices; this merger promises to increase prices even higher beyond what we cannot already afford.

Minnesota is consistently ranked as one of the best states for health outcomes. However, that does not mean all Minnesotans have the same experience; there are serious inequities within the state when it comes to health outcomes. Using county health rankings data, St. Louis County is 72nd out of 87 counties in the state. Compared to Minnesotans on average, St. Louis County residents experience more preventable hospital stays, lower rates of primary and secondary preventive care, and higher rates of premature death.

Sanford and Fairview suggest their merger would lead to improved outcomes and patient experience. Yet research shows that health care mergers lead to no change or worse outcomes for patients.

Health care is one of the leading industries in Northeastern Minnesota, employing 32,000 people, or about 25% of the workforce. Reduced competition as a result of mergers like this proposal can have adverse effects on health care workers, including suppressed wages. Nurses of Minnesota have fought hard over the past year for wage increases; this merger may put future gains at risk.

Finally, the impacts of this potential merger are not limited to hospitals and clinics. Fairview and Sanford operate a spectrum of health care services across the continuum, such as senior living centers and health insurance plans. Two large integrated systems merging may have adverse consequences that have yet to be studied, and Minnesotans should not be the guinea pigs to find out the answers.

Why should Iron Rangers pay the price for worse health care? Say no to the Fairview-Sanford merger.

Lacey Loomer is an assistant professor in the Department of Economics and Health Care Management at the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.