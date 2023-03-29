Local View: Prepare for the next war — while saving $2 trillion

The next war will most likely be a nuclear war or a regional conflict such as over Taiwan that will be fought with missiles, drones, subs, bombers, jets, stingers, javelins, and mortars. The continental United States won’t be invaded by Russia or China, nor has anyone the appetite for another personnel commitment like Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan.

Consequently, the U.S. has no need in having 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers. The argument has been made by Michael O’ Hanlon of the Brookings Institution that we could shift 200,000 of our active-duty personnel to reserve status and save $300 billion. Reserves these days are well-trained and could be called up.

In fact, what if we doubled the number of transfers to reserve status? We would have 1.2 million personnel in reserve and 900,000 troops on active duty, for a savings of $600 billion. We could leave military bases open, keeping Congress happy.

This is not to suggest we live in a safe world. Russia in Ukraine and China threatening Taiwan by 2027 have made regional conflicts thinkable, so we need to rethink our conventional responses.

Even with a more dangerous world, our ancient intercontinental ballistic missiles have become dangerous and obsolete. I argued previously in a News Tribune column that even the idea of upgrading that hair trigger system for $1.2 trillion is antiquated since our upgraded nuclear subs and long-range stealth bombers are all that are required.

Instead, we should be taking a lesson from Ukraine, where a smaller power has shown the ability to defend itself amazingly well with powerful hand-held weaponry and modern artillery.

We live in an era where big, clunky technologies like tanks and ships and planes show their vulnerabilities to stingers, javelins, and other missile systems. The new HIMARS artillery deployed in Ukraine evened the playing field with computer-guided shells that can knock out fortifications 43 miles away. The HIMARS has a round named M30A1 , according to Forbes, made of 182,000 BBs that can blanket four football fields. We should be opening up more production lines of these smaller-scale weaponries and not be worried they will gather dust in a warehouse. The Europeans have depleted their limited stockpiles by giving them to Ukraine and are clamoring for more.

Pro-Navy Sens. Jim Inhofe and Angus King have questioned whether our aircraft-carrier fleets are sitting ducks for Russian and Chinese supersonic missiles. They are. We have no current counter to China’s “ Carrier Killer ,” which could kill 5,000 of our service members in one blow with a speed of from Mach 5 to Mach 10, as the Wall Street Journal reported last April.

We should cancel the $24 billion joint contract for the next two carriers after the USS Ford and the USS JFK, both now under construction, and the remaining eight projected carriers in the series. This would save more than $100 billion at roughly $13 billion per carrier, plus an extra $11 billion yearly in operating costs. Our 10 old Nimitz-class carriers could be put up for sale to friendly powers at $2 billion apiece for $20 billion. According to an October 2015 Bloomberg opinion piece, w e have smaller ships that can carry the F-35 fighter and the V-22 Osprey.

Aircraft carriers, the intercontinental ballistic missiles system, and the size of our active-duty military are obsolete defense modes. We are purchasing and upgrading nine military bases in the Philippines, which is only 250 miles from Taiwan. We should spend our money on mobile, handheld armaments, drone technology, and microwave anti-drone warfare like DefenseNews reported in February that Taiwan is deploying .

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat in 2022 to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. He wrote this for the News Tribune.