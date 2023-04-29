99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Local View: Popular vote for president 'essential to representative government'

From the column: "The proposed national popular vote bill is not a DFL bill or a Republican bill. It is a bill that would ensure that every voter in every state is politically relevant."

043023.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Bob Englehart / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Lori Dando, Mary Faulkner, Anita Gille, Sandy Grandmaison, Jane Hovland, Jeri Quest, and Gwen Thorson
Today at 8:48 AM

In response to the April 4 column, “A Democrat’s View: Minnesota DFLers, oppose the national popular vote ,” the League of Women Voters of Duluth would like to share our position on the Electoral College.

The proposed national popular vote bill is not a DFL bill or a Republican bill. It is a bill that would ensure that every voter in every state is politically relevant in every presidential election. It should be supported by all Minnesotans who care to advance our democracy.

The national popular vote bill would not diminish a single voice in presidential elections, nor would it eliminate the Electoral College. In fact, it would give every Minnesotan a permanent voice in impacting at least 270 electoral votes from the compacting states.

Finally, the national popular vote bill would strengthen our democracy and guarantee the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

What could be more fair or simple than that?

ADVERTISEMENT

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization. While we do not support any political party or endorse any candidates, we do study issues of political importance, craft informed positions through a consensus-building process, and then advocate for those positions at all levels of government.

In 1970, a League of Women Voters study of our nation’s presidential electoral process resulted in a position supporting the direct election of the president by popular vote, stating that this is “essential to representative government.” Furthermore, the league advocates for the abolition of the Electoral College. This position was amended in 2010 to support the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact as another method of selecting the president until such time as the Electoral College is abolished.

To learn more about this issue, visit lwvduluth.org . Under the tab “Events & Newsletter,” choose “Recordings of LWV Events.” There you will find our recent Women of Influence event featuring Eileen Reavey of National Popular Vote. You can also visit that organization’s page regarding myths about the compact: nationalpopularvote.com/answering-myths .

Lori Dando, Mary Faulkner, Anita Gille, Sandy Grandmaison, Jane Hovland, Jeri Quest, and Gwen Thorson are members of the League of Women Voters of Duluth board of directors.

Mary Faulkner.jpeg
Mary Faulkner
anita-gille.jpg
Anita Gille
Sandy Grandmaison.jpg
Sandy Grandmaison
Jane Hovland.jpg
Jane Hovland
Jeri Quest.jpg
Jeri Quest
Gwen Thorson.jpg
Gwen Thorson
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
Duluth Veterans' Place
Columns
US Senator's View: Veterans can now more easily access their benefits
April 28, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
043023.op.dnt.umdstudentspic.jpg
Columns
Local Students' View: Making the world kinder can start with children
April 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  UMD students Sarah McTaggart, Avery Hoeper, Brianne McCorison, Lacie Zoeller, and Chloe Davidson
042923.op.dnt.brownpic.jpg
Columns
Local Students' View: Acts of kindness in a relationship strengthens its bond
April 28, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Lexi Hawkinson, Chas Kumpula, Jack Nemetz, and Brooklyn Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
motel prepped for demolition
Business
Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation
April 28, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
brush clearing for sharp-tailed grouse
Northland Outdoors
Trying to save sharp-tailed grouse with saws, shears
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers