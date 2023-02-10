99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Local View: Politics superseded science on mining ban, leaving no winners

From the column: "Locking up a massive domestic source of critical minerals crucial for ... green-energy technologies further hamstrings us from reaching our aggressive carbon-free goals."

112219.op.dnt.padillapic1.jpg
Boxes filled with 1.5 million feet of core samples are kept by Twin Metals inside a 17,000-square-foot storage facility in Ely.
News Tribune file photo
Opinion by Steve Giorgi
February 10, 2023 10:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The federal government’s action that put the brakes on mining across a vast region of Northeastern Minnesota only served to accelerate our collision course with climate change (“ Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years ,” Jan. 26).

The move also destroyed much-needed private investment in the region and halted future developments, which could cause the state to lose billions of dollars in potential revenues for K-12 education — as well as thousands of prospective mining and spin-off jobs from future projects.

The shortsighted and hypocritical nature of the action was just plain wrong — wrong for our region, our state, and our nation. Locking up a massive domestic source of critical minerals crucial for the development of green-energy technologies further hamstrings us from reaching our aggressive carbon-free goals.

Gov. Tim Walz wants to achieve 100% carbon-free energy by 2040. So how are we going to get there? Apparently, by increasing our overreliance on minerals from foreign nations with subpar environmental and worker-safety standards.

We should be ashamed of ourselves for pushing our demand for mining-intensive green technologies (like electric vehicles, solar, and windmills) and for mineral-heavy modern essentials (like mobile phones, laptops, and home electricity) onto the backs of other countries. The U.S. is actually the No. 1 consumer of these critical minerals, and we import most of what we need, pushing the consequences of our consumption overseas. We cannot be OK with this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the administration of President Joe Biden continues to pat itself on the back under the delusion that this withdrawal adds further protections to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This action does little more than appease anti-development activists who want to take credit for now suddenly protecting the BWCAW. Spoiler alert: this pristine wilderness area was already well-protected, as it should be, by stringent regulations and environmental-review processes at both the state and federal levels.

The government’s so-called environmental assessment had so many holes, it would have sunk in the desert. If it had been based on science, the administration would have relied on a site-specific project proposal, like the one Twin Metals Minnesota submitted three years ago, and not on a generic study driven by politics.

As the executive director for RAMS — an organization that works to ensure the region’s prosperity through strong educational systems, solid job opportunities, and economic growth — I fear for the message this sends to the business community. We cannot claim to have a thriving and welcoming business environment when the government can unfairly target one company, a company that has invested more than $550 million into designing a world-class mine. I’m disheartened by the message this sends to the thousands of hard-working, skilled Minnesota laborers who could benefit greatly from the family-sustaining jobs produced by mining. They deserve better.

We all deserve better.

Let’s implore Washington to reverse this nonsensical action for the sake of our region’s economy and sustainability, for the preservation of the pristine BWCAW, and for our nation’s efforts to lead the way to a green-energy future.

Steve Giorgi of Mountain Iron is executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, or RAMS, a nonprofit that has been advocating for the Iron Range since 1939.

Steve Giorgi.jpg
Steve Giorgi

Related Topics: LOCAL VIEWMININGBOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESSCLEAN ENERGY
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A challenging reminder about sin
"By judging others’ sins greater than our own, it creates both the 'other' and a reason for us to stand in judgment of them, to feel superior over them. And if we’re honest with ourselves, we all do it."
February 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
L12377.jpeg
Columns
Local View: Publicly funding child care can keep Minnesota centers open
From the column: "We cannot do it based solely on the rates families pay."
February 10, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Goulet, Channon Richardson, and Rep. Liz Olson
Natalie Zeleznikar.jpg
Columns
Lawmaker's View: Making time for constituents a priority, even in breakneck session
From the column: "I am committed to being a voice for northern Minnesota."
February 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar
020923.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
National View: Climate-change lawsuits discourage those seeking solutions
From the column: "There will be more rich lawyers, more clogged courtrooms, and fewer resources available to energy firms that do seek to pivot to better alternatives."
February 08, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Yaël Ossowski