Local View: Political correctness out of hand; we must push back

Let's talk political correctness. And the people who enforce it. Who are these people? Who are these unelected officials who tell us what is proper to discuss and what is not? How to phrase things and how not to? Words we can say and words we can't say? Even things we can and can't do? Who are they?

We don’t really know, and that's a problem. There are any number of individuals and organizations tripping over each other to "expose" people for their violations. There is no one entity which can be called to task for its actions.

I refer to whomever they are collectively as the Politically Correct Gestapo. Ironically, long before I came up with that term, I read via Wikipedia that political correctness was first used in the 1930s by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia as a forced adherence to an ideological cause.

In the News Tribune about a month ago was a front-page article about a Hamline University teacher who showed some dignified, 200-year-old drawings of Muhammad to her class. Even though she went to extreme lengths to prepare her students and shared a syllabus with the department head and others so they knew, too, what was happening, she was fired , publicly criticized, and humiliated by the administrator. A student said she was traumatized by the images.

The Politically Correct Gestapo came running in from all directions, like a SWAT team, shouting over each other; how shocked and astounded they were over this bigot. One of the first among them, of course, was the university administration. Many Muslims believe it is blasphemous to show an image of Muhammad, but some don't. The administrators apparently didn't know that.

My point is — hold the phone, stop the presses! — how is it that one religion and none other can tell the world what they can and cannot do? Worldwide, there have been bloody reprisals by extremists for violating the Quran.

Political correctness came about in this country for righteous reasons: to protect people's feelings. However, it has warped out of all proportion.

In 1987, there was an art exhibit in New York featuring photographer Andres Serrano. He displayed an upside-down crucifix dunked in a jar of his own urine, a picture of Mary with human feces on it, and other gems. The then-senator of New York, Hillary Clinton, said she didn't like it, but it was art and this is a free country. Try doing the equivalent with Islamic items.

I was sitting on a bus-stop bench, daydreaming, when a guy sat down and we began to chat. I remarked that he seemed kind of down. He said he'd been looking for work for the past few weeks because he was fired for saying, in the lunchroom, “No offense to gay guys, but I'm glad I was born heterosexual. I like the ladies too much." Someone told the boss, and the boss proudly proclaimed he would have no homophobes in his employ.

If the guy was BS’ing me, he was a great actor.

So, it's not just the people in the public eye who have their careers and personal lives ruined for not triple thinking what they're going to say before saying it.

We're supposed to have freedom of speech, but sometimes I think we'd be better off without it.

In Canada, you can face jail time for hate speech. Some people here would prefer that.

And the Politically Correct Gestapo will accept no apologies, so don't bother getting on your knees.

What's with tearing down statues and renaming buildings and institutions? Some people have lived heroic public lives that produced better futures for all of us, but because they said or believed certain things, their existence was later denied.

You simply cannot judge people from the past with today's enlightenment.

Christopher Columbus was far from perfect, but his discovery and exploration brought on many good things along with the bad.

A middle school in New York served chicken, waffles, and watermelon for lunch on the first day of Black History Month. In rushed the Politically Correct Gestapo, flags waving. Those foods, you see, are considered stereotypically African American.

A Catholic high school — Catholic — expelled a student and had him arrested for stating that God created just two genders. The student should have cleared that with the Politically Correct Gestapo first.

If you got into your time machine and went back 60 years and told the people then all of the above, they'd never stop laughing, thinking it was a big joke. But it's not, and we need to push back. We can't allow ourselves to be inducted into others’ beliefs or we, too, will become mindless members of the Politically Correct Gestapo.

Gord Harteau is a writer in Duluth.

