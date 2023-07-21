Local View: Pilot shortage a problem with solutions

If you have flown or looked for airline tickets recently, you may have noticed fewer flights, larger aircraft, or increased ticket prices at our Duluth airport compared to pre-pandemic. One of the chief reasons for this is a lack of pilots in the industry.

Many airlines offered early retirement or buyouts to their seasoned pilots when the pandemic hit, in order to control costs. Following early buyouts or retirements in the last three years, it is estimated that roughly 5,000 pilots will reach mandatory retirement within the next two years.

Seasoned pilots are not the only ones facing challenges; new pilots coming into the industry face a few barriers as well. Training for new pilots is expensive and takes time. New pilots are required to complete 1,500 hours of flight training, totaling, on average, about $200,000 before they can even be in the cockpit of a jet. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that for the next 10 years, the industry will be 10,000 pilots short of what is needed, each year.

Regional air carriers, like those flying in and out of Duluth (DLH), have always lost pilots as they progress in their careers to fly bigger planes for mainline carriers. But regional carriers are being hit harder by these losses than ever before.

Not only is this a regional airline issue, it is affecting the whole industry. Rally for Air Service states that 75% of U.S. airports have less air service today than before the pandemic, due to the lack of pilots. Many airports have lost, on average, 30% of their air service, while some small airports have lost their service altogether.

DLH has fared better than other airports of similar size but is still operating with 40% fewer flights than in 2019. The pilot shortage is also the primary reason the new Denver service has been so difficult to launch.

Flying locally continues to be of utmost importance to ensure the air service Duluth has remains and can continue to recover.

The Regional Airline Association stated that more than 400 airplanes are currently parked because of a lack of pilots. Reversing this trend can lead to air service returning to airports that lost it and an increase in daily flights with additional destinations.

A near-term solution to the pilot shortage would be to increase the minimum retirement age for pilots to 67. This solution was introduced into legislation through the Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act last year. Under the proposal, pilots over age 65 would be required to pass a rigorous medical screening every six months. This solution would immediately mitigate the pilot shortage for the short term.

But further action needs to be taken to ensure air service in the U.S. remains accessible and reliable. Long-term solutions would include removing financial barriers that keep people from becoming pilots. Congress should increase student-loan caps for people pursuing flight education and training at accredited institutions. Veterans should be able to use their GI Bill benefits to cover the cost of flight education at FAA-approved pilot-training schools. Finally, flight education and training expenses do not qualify for 529 education savings plans. The Aviation Workforce Development Act introduced in March would help address this.

Outdated rules and regulations must change to allow experienced and capable pilots to remain in the cockpits, to help the profession grow with new pilots being able to more easily access training programs and financing for their training. As Congress continues to consider FAA Reauthorization, these legislative and policy proposals must also be considered to help return the industry to what it once was.

Tom Werner is executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority.

Tom Werner