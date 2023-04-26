Local View: Penalizing chronic-pain patients won't end Minnesota's opioid epidemic

When someone feels pain, it is the body signaling something isn’t right. Pain is something each of us has dealt with, and it comes in many forms, from a sting or a prick to a burn or aching. Pain is usually acute and tolerable.

For some, though, it is chronic and debilitating. And in these extreme cases, prescription opioid medications and therapies are often the only remedy a person can lean on to ease symptoms.

My personal experience with pain has eroded away my ability to maintain my typical quality of life. I have had approximately 20 surgeries in the past 15 years, and each surgery contributed to that erosion. The responsible use of prescription opioid medications to treat my pain has been one of the only solaces I could find to reduce my symptoms and stabilize my life. While my opioid prescription medications have allowed me to have a better quality of life and increased functionality, the constantly increasing cost of my pain medications has begun to exhaust my ability to maintain my health financially.

Unfortunately, there is legislation being discussed among our state lawmakers that would make it more difficult for patients in Minnesota to access their legal prescription opioid medications.

H.F.1728 and S.F.2142 have the goal of adding financial burdens to our state’s opioid medication-distribution network, penalizing companies for delivering these critical pain medications to health care providers across our state. While clearly intended to combat the opioid crisis, this legislation is poised to miss its intended mark and hit patients in need. If there are additional fees for the companies to deliver pain medications, costs will undoubtedly be passed on to consumers or, worse, our access will be jeopardized.

As few as 3% of people who take prescription pain medications develop an addiction to them, according to the American Medical Association. While opioid addiction is devastating and deserves our attention, the other 97% of people who rely on opioid prescriptions cannot be left behind. The conventional assumptions about opioids, including the factors that lead to opioid use and abuse in patients, are not supported — and in many cases are refuted — by existing scientific data.

These are unacceptable outcomes at a time when health care costs are already out of control and many patients face barriers to accessing care. I am disappointed to see our lawmakers pushing legislation that could make matters worse.

Instead of increasing the cost for health care in Minnesota, I hope to see our state lawmakers pursue rational methods to support our state through this opioid crisis.

For instance, we understand that illegal fentanyl has ravaged our communities, and it is one of the leading substances being abused during this crisis.

However, these bills make no mention of illegal opioids and instead penalize one of the most vulnerable communities in our state: patients attempting to address excruciating pain to live normal lives.

Beyond providing relief for patients with chronic pain, legal opioids have been used for generations to assist with cancer treatments, major surgeries, and even childbirth. I do not believe our lawmakers have fully grasped how many Minnesotans will be impacted if H.F.1728 and S.F.2142 are signed into law.

There are real impacts on patients who are unable to access their pain medications to get the relief they seek. We are stripped of our dignity. Without pain treatment and therapies, many lose that ability to function normally. We cannot get out of bed, go to work, or contribute meaningfully to society.

In more serious cases, a lack of relief leads to mental conditions, including depression. This should not be the case in Minnesota, especially when we have the resources and treatments necessary to support patients suffering from pain.

I understand the need to end our state’s opioid crisis that has traumatized many families, but we must not penalize patients in doing so. I urge our lawmakers to reflect on these unintended consequences that could arise if this misguided legislation is passed.

Brenda Shoberg of Duluth suffers from multiple chronic-pain conditions that require access to affordable opioid medications. She wrote this for the News Tribune.

