Local View: Overmatched, but Taiwan equipped to hold off China

Taiwan can probably hold out against a Chinese invasion much longer than most people think.

Ukraine is the lesson it can follow in asymmetric warfare. Ukraine first challenged Russia’s air dominance with hand-held Stinger missiles and then defeated her parade of tanks marching on Kyiv with javelin anti-tank missiles and drones. Ukraine is now holding its own along a defensive line, using 155 mm howitzers and HIMARS artillery.

While China may do tremendous damage in an initial missile and bombing campaign against Taiwan, its aerial dominance cannot be total, nor assured. The Taiwanese also have more conventional strengths with deep granite mountain caverns featuring runways large enough to hide as many as 200 jets. Taiwan is additionally building other hardened shelters and has trained pilots to land on highways — assuming airport landing strips are destroyed.

Taiwan has about 200 F-16 Viper fourth-generation jets upgraded with fifth-generation radar technology. And those jets are being outfitted with Harpoon missiles for thwarting a sea invasion.

Taiwan is also building a high-altitude anti-ballistic missile system that began in 2022, to take six years, in cooperation with the U.S. It seems to be integrated with the United States’ new “precision missiles,” which are being sited from Japan to the Philippines at a cost of $27 billion, as United Press International reported in March 2021.

Taiwan’s Patriot missiles from the U.S. are constantly being upgraded with new software. Surprising nearly all onlookers, Ukraine has shown that it can even shoot down Russian Kinzhal Mach 6-7 missiles, plus one jet reported to be shot down in May.

Taiwan’s communications and targeting will be greatly aided by U.S. satellites and Elon Musk’s string of satellites, similar to how Ukraine has been aided. Taiwan has a supply of stinger missiles for low-flying enemy craft and is building 3,000 attack drones in 2024, as Reuters reported in March.

Taiwan has also developed hundreds of missiles able to strike about 745 miles into the heart of China against bases and also against cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou — which would be highly embarrassing.

Any kind of beach invasion would be a sketchy proposition, but Taiwan, with sheer cliffs, has only two good invasion sites, making it extremely difficult. They are Capitol Harbor and points in the southwest, but there a nearby island fortress stands guard.

While Taiwan is overmatched in practically every category, where the country is nearly even is in total number of potential troops: Taiwan has 1.5 million reserves.

Taiwan additionally is developing a hand-held, 15-kilogram microwave defense with soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities and a range of about 3.1 miles.

Taiwanese Admiral Lee Hsi-min told CNN in April that by developing an asymmetrical response of Patriot missile batteries, ground-to-air hand-held stinger missiles, javelin anti-tank missiles, mobile radar systems, and inexpensive suicide drones, Taiwan should be able to hold off China by itself.

One possible scenario would be for China to slowly strangle Taiwan (maybe without U.S. intervention) by seizing nearby islands and imposing a blockade. Taiwan imports the majority of its food currently but is subtropical with rainfall, so it can grow its own and currently is beginning to in underground metro stations . The nation also could utilize its jet caverns.

Further, the U.S. is considering establishing a “regional contingency stockpile” of weaponry in the event of a blockade, as CNN reported in April, which should consist of hand-held stingers, javelins, anti-drone microwave weapons, and suicide drones.

Much has been made of autonomous AI’s programmed attack capability, and it will have its role, but that is just more “stuff.” The real game-changer may be the new age of human handheld weaponry making aggressive war rare or obsolete.

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat in 2022 to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. He wrote this for the News Tribune.

