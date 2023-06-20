Local view: Outfitter offers perspective on towboats issue

I’ve lived and worked in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness my entire life. The people of our region understand and appreciate the natural beauty of this place we call home. And we enjoy nothing more than sharing it with others.

That’s why a recent News Tribune opinion piece by Kevin Proescholdt of Wilderness Watch (“Local view/On trial: Forest Service's failure to control motorized towboats, ” May 16) does a disservice to all those who value and experience our special wilderness area.

Proescholdt presented a one-sided and simplistic view of a lawsuit that his group has filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to significantly limit or even curtail what has become known as “towboat” use in the Boundary Waters.

The towboats that Proescholdt opposes help bring canoers — especially those who are not able or expert paddlers — to more remote parts of the Boundary Waters so they can enjoy the region, as others do. Contrary to their name, the towboats don’t tow anyone. Instead, paddlers secure their canoes on the boats’ overhead racks. Visitors then ride to more remote locations, where their paddling experience begins.

Towboats are allowed in only certain areas and in limited numbers. But they are essential to helping people of all backgrounds and physical abilities experience these special public waters and lands. They also help disperse visitors throughout the Boundary Waters, avoiding crowding, while providing a vital link to rescue and emergency services if needed.

Towboats offer responsible, equitable and eco-conscious access to the wilderness, particularly for families and individuals with physical challenges. They help ensure that people of diverse backgrounds can experience and appreciate the natural beauty of our area.

Proescholdt casually deemed that eliminating towboats would result in a "few extra hours of paddling on their first day” for Boundary Waters visitors. But it’s much more than that for anyone with physical limits or disabilities. Faced with the possibility of battling 2-foot, white-capped chop in a canoe, many would simply opt not to experience the Boundary Waters. As much as possible, our public lands and waters should be for all, not just a select few.

By providing safe and efficient transportation, towboats also enable visitors to access paddle-only lakes quickly, empowering them to explore the vast majority of the region unaltered by development or technology. Accessibility also is essential for families, helping young canoers develop a love for and stewardship of the wilderness.

In addition, sometimes during the busy season, the only remaining overnight paddle passes are for a few large entry lakes. When that happens, towboats provide visitors safe access to paddle-only wilderness areas.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act of 1978 specifically allows limited motor usage on some lakes. U.S. Forest Service management works to ensure that towboat use aligns with the preservation goals of the wilderness.

Over the years, the service has reduced the number of permitted towboats and operators, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. The service's monitoring reports indicate a decrease in towboat trips, to 3,815 in 2020, for example, from 4,817 in 2019.

Towboats are crucial to the viability of the Boundary Waters as an outdoors experience for many. So, it’s essential that we share our perspective — that of people who live and work in this area. We vigorously defend the wilderness. All that we love about our region, and the viability of our businesses that help others enjoy it, depends on preservation.

In Minnesota, we strike a balance between preserving the wilderness and allowing responsible, equitable access. A balanced approach, including careful towboat access, ensures that the Boundary Waters will remain a place of appreciation and inspiration for generations to come.

Debbie Mark owns and operates Seagull Outfitters, on Seagull Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.