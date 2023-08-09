Local View: Our nation's nuclear-weapons policies as immoral as the bombs themselves

The movie “Oppenheimer” is about the creation of the first nuclear bombs. The movie also suggests Robert Oppenheimer, the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," had some later conflicts of conscience about the creation of nuclear weapons.

At the time, a number of scientists, diplomats, and military leaders advised against bombing Japan and for limiting the future production and development of more atomic bombs. Gen. Omar Bradley on Armistice Day in 1948 said, “The way to win an atomic war is to make certain it never starts. And the way to make sure it never starts is to abolish the dangerous, costly nuclear stockpiles which imprison mankind.”

But this wise counsel was ignored. The United States created nuclear weapons. It is the only nation to have used them. We drove the Cold War nuclear arms race that resulted in 80,000 nuclear warheads worldwide. (For perspective, in 1957 Admiral Arleigh Burke, the chief of naval operations, said 720 warheads on invulnerable submarines would be enough to deter the Soviet Union.) We maintained many of them on hair-trigger alert and threatened to use nukes on numerous occasions. In 1962, we brought the world to the brink of nuclear annihilation during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Nuclear weapons are immoral. Pope Francis said, “Now is time to affirm not only the immorality of the use of nuclear weapons, but the immorality of their possession.”

Nuclear weapons are immoral because they deliberately and unavoidably target innocent civilians. The destructive power of nukes cannot be confined to military targets. Military strategists know that millions (or billions) of innocent people would be killed and maimed by their use. Their use would be a war crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is immoral that our government plans to spend $1.7 trillion to completely rebuild our nuclear arsenal while children are homeless, suffer food insecurity, lack health care, and often attend inadequately funded schools. Nuclear weapons are the most wasteful of all military spending. We can never use them, they do not “deter” war, and everyone in the world is less secure simply because they exist.

It is immoral that our government is igniting a new, dangerous nuclear arms race by pursuing this expensive, unnecessary nuclear weapons “modernization” plan.

It is immoral that our government is opposed to the successful implementation of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This treaty bans the development, testing, production, manufacture, acquisition, possession, or stockpiling; the transfer, control, or receipt; or the use or threats to use and stationing or deployment of all nuclear weapons. But the treaty only applies to nations that have signed and ratified the treaty. The other eight nuclear-weapons powers will not sign as long as the U.S. refuses to cooperate.

As the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu explained, “Disarmament is not an option for governments to take up or ignore. It is a moral duty owed by them to their own citizens and to humanity as a whole. We must not await another Hiroshima or Nagasaki before finally mustering the political will to banish these weapons from global arsenals.”

The U.S. has a responsibility and moral obligation to lead the world in the elimination of all nuclear weapons. Will we act on this moral duty? Or will we continue to be the major obstacle to the elimination of all nuclear weapons?

Phil Anderson of Maple is a member of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 80.

Phil Anderson