Local View: Opposition to Duluth Heights hotel more than NIMBYism

What’s crucial for the public to understand about a controversial proposed hotel in Duluth Heights is that our appeal is not against the developer.

In fact, the developer had every right to appeal a decision on an environmental review to the court of appeals. But that’s not what the developer did. Instead, Kinseth Hospitality Cos. appealed to the City Council. In the view of us neighbors, that went against state and local rules, even though the City Council allowed it. Hence our appeal to the courts.

Then, on June 26, the council ruled that, in moving forward with our appeal, we must pay a $1.6 million bond by July 10 to prevent the land from being cleared before a decision can be made by the court.

The proposed 100-room, four-story hotel at the corner of Sundby Road and Page Street, across from a Kohl's store, would sit on a peninsula of sorts. On one side are rural residential homes, none of which have access to city sewer, and on the other side is an impaired waterway. We have consistently requested that those two factors be taken into account. That’s why 250-plus citizens petitioned for an environmental assessment worksheet, or EAW; this isn’t just about adding a single hotel next to residents’ homes.

The complexities are real. The developer owns an additional 27 acres along Miller Creek and the surrounding neighborhood. What happens on these six acres could set a precedent for the remaining 27 acres of land that contain wetlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why, on April 11, the Duluth Planning Commission decided by a vote of 6-2 that an environmental review was necessary. Commissioners came to this conclusion for several reasons, including potential impacts to wetlands and that the hotel would sit just feet from a $965,000 tax-funded restoration project designed to clean up Miller Creek. (Temperatures in the creek are too warm for trout, and it’s polluted with e-coli and road salt.) Miller Creek doesn't only affect Duluth Heights, it flows downhill through Piedmont Heights and into Lincoln Park.

Ordinances and statutes are guiding us, except now we’ve been dealt another unprecedented demand by the City Council. If the bond is not paid, the developer will be free to clear the land, permanently altering the ecosystem, before the court can decide if the environmental review must be completed before development begins.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency got it right when it said in the News Tribune in March 2018, “It is especially critical to preserve all remaining wetlands and forested areas at the headwaters and along the streams to help buffer water quality.” The MPCA also said in that article, "In the end it’s going to take action by city residents to affect any real change.”

Becca Mulenburg, Jill Crawford-Nichols, Joyce Alworth, and Jo Haubrich are opponents of a proposed hotel near their homes in Duluth Heights.