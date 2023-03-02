Local View: On centennial, Duluth zoo remains point of pride

Feb. 27 marked the 100th anniversary of the Lake Superior Zoo, once known as the Duluth Zoo and before that Fairmount Park.

The zoo was started by Bert E. Onsgard, my grandfather, who designed and cleared the park from 19 forested acres. His immediate family members have all passed away. Katherine, his youngest daughter, was the last, just a few years ago.

I know my grandfather would be so happy I am writing about this special anniversary. I wish he was here to see it. I would like so much to see him remembered for his vision and his love for Duluth. He truly loved Duluth and its people. That was his motivation for creating the zoo, which he kept going even during the Great Depression, a time when entertainment was scarce and money even more so.

During those lean years, he sometimes paid out of his own pocket to feed the animals and didn’t charge patrons to visit. He wanted a place where families could gather and make memories without having to pay a lot.

Across the street from the zoo, he owned and operated an amusement park, where families enjoyed exciting rides and interactions with animals.

The Lake Superior Zoo was founded 100 years ago by Bert Onsgard after Billy the deer proved popular with West Duluth neighborhood children. Lake Superior Zoo photo

The idea of a zoo started with a deer, Billy the deer. My granddad was so touched by how much joy the little animal brought to children who, every day, dropped by to play with him. Their simple acknowledgments inspired what became today’s zoo.

I remember hearing my granddad getting up to go to work when it was still pitch dark. On one of these mornings, he had a stroke. Only a few months later, my grandmother Katherine Onsgard had an aneurysm that almost took her life. My mother was trying to run the zoo and care for both of them. We had just purchased a large property in Proctor. Unbeknownst to us, the well was running dry, and we had to move.

I have wonderful memories of Duluth and spending time with Bessie, the zoo’s resident elephant. I can still feel her trunk eating from my tiny hand. Oh, how I loved Bessie! We all did. I have nearly completed a book of faith: a children’s book about my granddad and Bessie. It’s a tribute to them and the zoo. It’s called “Bert and Bessie” and will be available soon.

Bessie the elephant was a popular attraction at the Lake Superior Zoo. News Tribune file photo

There is a beautiful cabinet at the zoo with accolades and pictures of Bessie, my granddad, and some of the many who have helped out at the zoo since its opening in 1923. I commend the zoo staff, past and present, for its hard work.

My sister Katherine and I spent countless hours with our friends at the zoo enjoying the natural beauty of the grounds and skipping rocks in Kingsbury Creek. I loved the pavilion where we would take the baby chickens out of their confines to let them run around outside. When we left, we would put them safely back in their fenced area.

My granddad was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where his family farmed. He and his parents moved to Duluth when he was 4.

My granddad founded Onsgard Printing around 1912. He was active in the West Duluth Business Men’s Club and the West Duluth Commercial Club, and he was an organizer of the West Duluth Industrial Club. In 1926, Bert E. Onsgard was selected to the Duluth Hall of Fame, a recognition for founding the zoo.

He and Katherine had six children: Eldon, Virgie, Marie, Madeline, Bert Jr. (“Pal”), and Katherine Ray. Katherine had been born at the Hotel Nettleton in Grand Marais, Michigan, which her parents had built and operated. Her father was also a barber.

Among his many achievements, my granddad was known for successfully breeding polar bears and tigers in captivity at the zoo. While scientific advancements have made this relatively common today, it was on the cutting edge of science during his time.

It was not uncommon for my granddad to bring baby lions and tigers into the house. The Onsgard children loved them and were even allowed to put the cats on leashes and take them for walks. I remember Bessie running up and down the hills on the zoo property and appearing once in the middle of the night looking for my granddad.

The zoo I remember was in a different time, a magical time. A century later, I’m glad it’s still there. Duluth can be just as proud.

Lynn Perry of Scottsdale, Ariz., is the granddaughter of Bert Onsgard, who founded Duluth's Lake Superior Zoo in 1923.