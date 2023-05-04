Local View: Nuclear power is essential for clean air

Twenty-nine years ago, the Minnesota Legislature banned the expansion of nuclear power — even though our Monticello and Prairie Island plants, both built in the early 1970s, have supplied 18% of our electricity, which is an impressive 41% of our carbon-free energy. The 1994 moratorium was not based on science, and it did not consider the high efficiency of our existing reactors or their outstanding records of safety.

We all should be pleased that the Minnesota Senate DFL this session approved a professional and scientific advanced nuclear energy study. However, some DFL leaders in the House oppose this most modest proposal. These members should reconsider. Failing to expand 24/7 nuclear power instead of intermittent wind and solar projects will further damage our environment and cause more air pollution.

Climate change demands that we reconsider our opposition to nuclear power, which a United Nations committee rates No. 1 for safety.

More than 20 nations have approved or are building more nuclear plants: Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Argentina, Poland, Sweden, Finland, India, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Estonia, the Netherlands, France, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Great Britain, Belarus, the Emirates, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt. Meanwhile, our country has to fight just to keep California’s Diablo Canyon plant open. What do these other nations know that we don't? This science is available to all who are willing to listen.

Were it not for the incident at Chernobyl, which was operating with all safety measures purposely disabled, the death rate of nuclear power would be zero.

According to the Quadrennial Technology Review , to generate the same amount of electricity through nuclear power requires 10 times less carbon-intensive mining than wind projects and 16 times less than solar projects.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration , on a long-term basis, nuclear power plants deliver 93% of their rated capacity, whereas wind projects only generate 33% and solar only delivers 22%. Therefore, if we want to cut back on carbon and pollution, the safest, most efficient, and least environment-damaging way is by expanding nuclear power.

Nuclear power does not need expensive, environment-damaging backup systems, like batteries or pumped storage, which intermittent wind and solar projects require to be viable.

Nuclear power plants last at least 60 years, but wind and solar projects last an average of 20 years and then must be replaced or rebuilt, leaving behind material that is difficult or impossible to recycle. In fact, solar panels must be recycled as hazardous waste, but they often end up in landfills instead where they permanently leach toxic elements into the environment.

Some people worry about nuclear power’s “waste.” However, a new fuel pellet contains about 4% energy-producing uranium 235 and most of the remainder is uranium 238, of which only a small part is converted to power in the reactor. The “waste” contains 30 times the power potential that was used in the reactor. It is hard to call this “waste.”

Recycling these pellets, which 70%-nuclear France does, would reduce the amount that needs long-term storage to less than 5% and would convert the uranium 238 into electricity, using appropriate advanced reactors. This so-called “waste” is not waste. It is valuable fuel, and we have enough of it to power the United States for 250 years.

Although nuclear power is superior to its competitors in every category per unit of electricity generated, nuclear power has received just one dollar of federal subsidies for every $16 allotted to wind projects and $250 allotted to solar projects.

BP and Exxon promote wind and solar because they know that 24/7, highly efficient, resource-sipping, long-lived nuclear power is the only clean-energy alternative that can efficiently compete with their market share. But competition is what produces the lowest cost for any product, so don’t we want to maximize competition while minimizing pollution?

Without expanding nuclear power, we have no chance of reaching 100% carbon-free generation of our electricity. So state House DFL leaders can be urged to join the Senate in approving the advanced nuclear energy study.

Steven Curtis of Lake Park, Minnesota, has a master’s degree in health physics and worked for 15 years as an emergency responder to radiological incidents or terrorist events for the Department of Energy. He is an advocate for nuclear energy and wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

