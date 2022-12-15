Local View: Nuclear energy is too pricey, too dangerous

With climate catastrophe undeniable, several failed technologies are rebranding themselves as climate-change solutions.

The Nov. 26 “Local View” column in the News Tribune, “Look beyond wind, solar to get to 100% carbon-free,” suggested radioactive waste-producing electrical generation and carbon-capture sequestration, or CCS, as two solutions to include in a “100% carbon-free future.” In a future column, I will address CCS, why it will not help, who is promoting it, and why. Here, I wish to address misstatements and misinterpretations surrounding attempts to revive the deceased nuclear industry.

Radioactive waste-producing nuclear electrical generation has several elements making its resurrection impossible. In short, reactors take too much time to build, are too expensive, have too great a carbon-dioxide footprint, and are the most dangerous form of electrical generation ever engineered.

The Nov. 26 column was correct that Canadian hydro is a cost-competitive renewable electricity source. But new hydro has significant negative side effects.

While the writer of the column, Luke Hellier, executive director of the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future , has several comrades promoting radioactive electrical generation, the facts should be attended to be conservative and steward our tax dollars toward real methods for drawing down the greenhouse gasses that have so changed our climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small modular nuclear reactors (designed to generate less than 300 megawatts) are the proposed “safe,” “new,” and “economical” way to generate electricity with radioactive elements. Small modular nuclear reactors are neither “safe” nor “new.” The model in the forefront of this campaign is the NuScale design. However, it has significant design flaws, including the placement of the steam generators inside the reactor vessel. NuScale is also using a traditional design, that of a light water reactor. This design has a history of safety failures, some catastrophic. Placing the steam-pressure generator inside the reactor containment is not only an added safety hazard, it makes the steam generator’s replacement nearly impossible. (Steam pressure generator failures have led to the permanent shutdown of reactors in southern California and Florida.)

NuScale’s design continues the industry’s dismal record of cost overruns and construction delays. The capital-cost escalation for the proposed NuScale reactor project in Idaho has already risen from around $3 billion in 2015 to $6.1 billion in 2020 — before any construction had even begun. This first prototype reactor was projected to come online in 2029 or 2030, 20 years behind initial U.S. Department of Energy predictions.

Lazard, a leading financial advisory firm, estimates the cost of utility-scale solar and wind to be about $40 per megawatt hour. The same figure for nuclear is four times higher, about $160 per megawatt hour. This difference is significantly more than the cost of using demand response and storage to compensate for the intermittency of solar and wind.

Radioactive electrical generation is too slow to deploy and too expensive.

The nuclear fuel cycle includes mining, milling, conversion, enrichment, production of fuel elements, transport, storage, and disposal of the fuel. Each step is a significant contributor to its carbon footprint. The nuclear plant is responsible for greenhouse gasses during construction, maintenance, and decommissioning. Additionally, the storage of radioactive wastes for tens of thousands of years will have a very large carbon load on our atmosphere if we find a means and a place to safely contain it.

Radioactive electrical generation has too large a carbon footprint. Some estimates indicate that, when future fuel refinement is taken into consideration, its footprint will be greater than that of natural gas.

All these factors are added to the hazards that radioactive electrical generation creates: too dangerous to insure (our tax dollars would underwrite the insurance of these facilities), central power stations create a vulnerable utility grid, and these facilities would be easy targets for terrorist attacks or adversaries during conflicts.

As Reuters reported in 2019, “Nuclear energy (is) too slow (and) too expensive to save (the) climate.” It continues to be too dangerous, and it diverts valuable public money that we need to move to a conservative, renewable energy future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar and wind electrical generation and large-scale energy storage provide the affordable, scalable, safe, and truly renewable means to a 100% carbon-free energy future. It is the lowest cost option: Remember, the fuel is free!

Christopher LaForge is a certified master trainer in photovoltaic technologies at Great Northern Solar in Port Wing.