Local View: Nothing good can come of US defaulting on its debts

The U.S. faces a serious financial dilemma. Once again, we are running up against the debt limit.

This didn’t seem to concern the Republicans when they increased the debt limit three times while President Donald Trump was running up massive deficits. Now they seem to be concerned and have given President Joe Biden an ultimatum: Accept our cuts or we will not vote to raise the debt limit. Many of these cuts are not that well thought out and will not be that good for segments of our society as well as our efforts to confront climate change.

I also fault Biden for refusing to sit down and negotiate with Republicans on something so critical to the future of the country. This is not a game. It’s serious business and needs the utmost attention.

Both parties seem so focused on their view of the outcome that neither is looking at the issues that must be addressed to solve America’s financial problems. They can only be solved by both parties taking our financial dilemma seriously and working together.

The threat of the U.S. defaulting on its loans is incredibly serious. This would essentially turn the U.S. into a second-rate country. Our credit rating would be lowered. We would more than likely drop into a recession. People would lose their jobs. Interest rates would go up. And our economic problems, brought on by our stupidity, would spread throughout the world. This would also accelerate the decline of the dollar as the world’s most redeemable currency for facilitating world commerce.

The debt was $3 trillion in 1989, and today it’s over $31 trillion, and growing, which equates to 117% of GDP. In the past half century, the federal deficit has averaged 3.5% of GDP a year. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan body, projected the deficit would average 6.1% over the next decade.

The Trump tax cuts, due to expire in 2025, have contributed significantly to the deficit. According to the CBO, if you continue the tax cuts and add in the Biden administration’s industrial policies, the deficit would be in the range of 7% of the GDP the next decade and 8% by the early 2030s.

President Bill Clinton and Speaker Newt Gingrich, polar opposites, figured out how to reach compromises and were able to balance the budget. If they were able to accomplish this, the Congress and president of today can, too, by doing the hard work and focusing on solving this most serious financial problem — rather than playing party politics.

President Barack Obama created the Bipartisan Commission on Fiscal Responsibility. Its final report offered several constructive ideas for addressing our federal deficits and debt. But because the two parties were unable to work together to implement the suggestions, nothing happened, and the debt level has ballooned ever since.

The financial predicament we find ourselves in now is due to both parties. Our deficit and debt have gone up dramatically, regardless of which party has been in power. Spending is only part of the problem. Taxation is also a major part of the problem, and both must be addressed.

Our nation is in serious financial trouble, and party politics will never get us out of the mess. Defaulting on our debt will only make things worse.

This generation of politicians and the gridlock that exists are only digging the hole wider and deeper for future generations. By playing games and not addressing this, America could someday be a second-rate country and no longer a leading nation on the world stage, working to make life better around the world.

To President Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and others in Congress, don’t let this be your legacy.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

J. Doug Pruitt