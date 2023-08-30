Local View: Northland needs advocates for kids caught in divorce

Practicing family law might look easy. How hard can it be, right? You get the house; I keep my retirement. You pay your credit cards; I’ll pay the dentist bill. We’ll split the property, allocate the debts, take my name off your car.

Then you hear this: OK, you can see the kids on weekends; otherwise, they live with me.

Wait, what? I don’t agree with that! I’m calling my lawyer!

That’s actually a pretty smart next step. While divorce and custody may seem simple, it’s very complicated and can take the help of several professionals to make the process go smoothly.

And you just might be the next person to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

One big reason family law is so complicated is that parents often can’t decide how to divide up the children. They aren’t pets or furniture. “You take the older one; I’ll get the little ones” or “How about I get the girls; you can have the boys?” just doesn’t work.

The animosity and tension we often see in divorce will sometimes prevent otherwise perfectly good parents from making a custody decision that’s best for the children. You can always have a trial and let the judge decide. But many cases can be settled if there’s just some input from an independent, trustworthy third party who isn’t advocating for either Mom or Dad, but for the children.

Lawyers, judges, mediators, counselors, and therapists are all used to help decide custody issues when parents aren’t able to do it themselves. But there’s a real need for a new tool that’s been successful elsewhere but that hasn’t been tried yet here in the Northland: the “brief focused assessor.”

Your job as a brief focused assessor is to meet with the lawyers, identify areas of concern, then meet with the children and report back to the court.

Sounds simple, right? In a way, it is. But we’re looking for people who can use their experience, personalities, integrity, and wisdom to offer meaningful feedback that can help decide what’s best for the children.

Maybe a teenager says she won’t live with her mother. Or a child seems afraid of his father. Maybe the parents will be living in different school districts, and we need input from the children. Using a brief focused assessor would help get the children’s input without putting them in the middle of their parents’ divorce.

Divorce is hard enough on children. Expecting them to testify in front of a judge just makes it worse, and most judges won’t even allow it. As a brief focused assessor, you’d be helping in cases where parents can’t come to a decision on their own.

I’ve been chair of the local Family Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association for many years. As a group, we’ve been exploring cost-effective ways to get children’s viewpoints in front of judges. Most people can’t afford an expensive custody evaluation, but hiring a brief focused assessor just might be the final piece that gets custody issues settled efficiently. So far, we’ve had the support of the courts. Now, we just need to find some assessors to see if this will actually work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe you’re a retired teacher, nurse, or therapist. Maybe you’ve worked in daycare or as a minister or in religious education. Maybe you just like kids. There’s no formal requirements yet. You just need to have an interest in children and families and a desire to help. Our plan is to assemble a list, so lawyers can choose appropriate assessors. You’d be paid, of course, and the lawyers may have certain preferences or requirements. Eventually, I suspect the courts will add their own requirements. For now, though, we’re going to give it a try.

We’re hoping brief focused assessments will solve current problems in efficient and affordable ways.

If you’re interested in making divorce and custody a little easier on kids, please contact me. We’ll discuss the program and see if you can help. I’d love to hear from you.

Pete Radosevich is an attorney in Esko who serves as chair of the Family Law Section of the 11th District Bar Association. He can be reached at Pete@RadosevichLaw.com.

Pete Radosevich