Local View: North Shore gold strike sent landlubbers into tizzy

A gold strike had been reported in a moose pasture. Rumors had spread that it was a big one, and I felt a little like a modern-day Jack London in search of the goldfields.

Clouds scraped against the pine-clad mountains of the Canadian Shield as I followed Superior’s Trans-Canada highway shoreline to the east. On one side was the sky: the other sloped downward to a rock-hewn shoreline and pounding surf. Round, rugged islets dotted the shoreline. Here, Superior was a different lake than the southern side — and only an eight- or nine-hour drive from Duluth.

“How do I find Hemlo?” I asked a Canadian. He casually answered, “The gold strike is just down the highway.”

“I checked my map. Hemlo is not marked.”

“As you go to Marathon, look on the left-hand side of the road, and you will see development. Getting in might be difficult, but there are some large structures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I tried to envision a gold rush. I saw no prospecting or grizzled old prospectors panning for gold. This wild area of the Canadian North Shore seemed almost deserted. A lot of trees, though. Some rocks.

These lumps of gold are much larger than on the Canadian North Shore. Getty Images

Late in the day, I pulled into a roadside Canadian café. The small, dark-eyed waitress hustled over. Her name was Elna. She told me she had lived there all her life.

“Did you know there was gold?” I inquired.

“No.” She shrugged. “Did you?”

I thought for a moment, then pressed on. “What happened? Did somebody pan for gold, and one day, there it was?”

“No, nothing like that,” Elna replied with a smile. “The mining company suspected there was gold, then checked into it — and so they just found the largest gold strike in North America.”

“And now everybody’s got gold fever.”

“No one’s feverish here,” she said, wiping off the counter. “Not even lukewarm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I pulled out my ace: a wrinkled newspaper clipping: “GOLD! CRY ARISES FROM SUPERIOR’S NORTH SHORE.” I had carried the headline with me on my boat, Persistence, taped to her nav station. A few years had passed since the mine had opened in the late 1990s. There was perhaps $5 billion in gold, the article read. “Prospecting fever spreads.”

Elna said, “Some friends went down into the mine. The mining company showed it to the townspeople.”

“What was it like deep inside a modern gold mine?”

“Black,” she said. “It was pitch black down there. When they shone a light around, they saw little bitty specs in the ore.”

She leaned forward on the counter. “How about a refill on that coffee? Got any more good newspaper clippings?”

I drove some more until I wondered if I had missed the goldfields. Then, off to the north, I saw brightly colored structures resembling part of a transplanted North Sea oil rig. Driving up to the Tech-Corona Mine, I met Denis Lanteigne, a gold miner before he became a security guard. Down around 2,600 feet, he told me.

Vector illustration from Getty Images

“It’s rather cold, around freezing, and damp,” he said. “You see with a small light on your battery-powered cap. It’s pitch black, and there’s no other light source around; you feel you’re blind. If you turn out your lamp and stand in the dark, you lose your balance and fall over.”

The thought of going down 2,600 feet into the ground for gold rolled around in my imagination. Was it worth it? Could you pick nuggets out of the walls?

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s in very minute traces,” he said. I wondered how they found gold in microscopic quantities.

“They take core samples, like a slice of cheese, and analyze them. It’s accurate: They know where the gold is, in what quantity, and how to get it. They can pretty well pinpoint the vein.”

“How do you know where to dig?”

“They tell you to go straight, up or down, or turn.”

“But you can’t even see the gold.”

“It’s too small. It doesn’t reflect in the light, and you can’t see it in the rock.”

I shook my head. “How rich is the Hemlo field?”

“One-third of the world’s gold production.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where can I find some?” I was joking. I hoped.

“You passed right by a large outcropping of gold-bearing rock.”

“Right by the entryway?”

“That enormous pile of rocks.“

I had a thought. “Mind if I have a sample?”

“We got more than we need.” He smiled.

I selected a rock about 12 inches long and eight inches wide from the pile of stones. I turned it over. it was a dull, dark gray color. Nothing glittered.

I carried it back to my boat in Thunder Bay and placed it in the bilge. Now my little sailboat had a souvenir of Superior’s gold mines and a novel form of ballast.

ADVERTISEMENT

I wonder what Jack London would have written.

Marlin Bree of Shoreview, Minnesota, is formerly of Duluth, an author, and a sailor, including on Lake Superior aboard his home-built sailboat, Persistence. This story is excerpted and adapted from his newest book, “Bold Sea Stories 2: 26 True Boating Tales of Adventure and Survival” (Marlor Press).

Author and sailor Marlin Bree