Local View: 'Newspapers are here to stay'

The newspaper is not dead.

The newspaper is not dying.

The newspaper will always be with us, even in the not-so-distant future when, shortly after birth, a chip is implanted in the human brain that connects to a monolithic computer which, in theory, contains all the world's knowledge, past and present, and gives every individual access with just a whisper. The newspaper will still be read.

The newspaper used to be ubiquitous, and now it seems to have become rare overnight.

It must be in the memory of the youngest adults among us; the newspaper carrier coming down the street, early in the morning, tossing the rolled-up paper onto the porch — or into the bushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

You'd see newspapers in the now-almost-extinct newsstands and paper vending machines. You would see people reading them at bus stops and in the park.

And, afterward, they'd be used for packing up breakables into cardboard boxes, for wiping up spills, as poop catchers for pets, or to cover up something to keep from damage. Crumpled up, they make surprisingly good window cleaners. How about Mom making paper trails for us to walk on after cleaning the floors. I bet you could add a few of your own memories.

Part of the reason I believe newspapers are here to stay is because of the familial atmosphere about them. I think that successive generations will pick up the newspaper.

Maybe some children, remembering the past — say, a parent performing the morning ritual of coffee and the newspaper — will look to emulate that past. Or cut parts out for homework or for some other at-home experience.

Another reason is due to the local paper, which is the one most of us read. The local has about everything you need that you can't get on social media. Stories about what is happening in the community and surrounding areas, national and international news that comes to us straight with the facts and less bias. Entertainment coming into the area, movies, comics, obituaries, games, opinions, and, one of my favorites in the News Tribune, “Bygones,”” those little snippets from our newspapers 40 years ago and 100 years ago.

I used to be a news junkie, watching all the 24-hour news channels and their talk shows. After a while, though, I just couldn't take all the rhetoric, bias, disrespect, misinformation, and bickering.

I did an about-face, avoided all news services and supplemented my tube time with my DVR, watching episodes of old shows featuring Andy Griffith, Perry Mason, and Gomer Pyle. Ah, the relaxing good old days.

But that's not the way to be. A person needs to stay informed. But staying informed how? Social media, filtering through fake news to find real news? No. The newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of people have always been ill-informed, but since social media, it's grown into nightmare status. I've always been concerned about the uninformed defining our future.

Politicians are always yelling, "Now, get out there and vote." No, if you're not informed, please do us and yourselves a favor by staying home. I'm not seriously suggesting that anyone's right to vote should be infringed; I'm just speaking out of frustration. It's as if those of us who have made it a point to learn about the issues and candidates are just along for the ride, because it's "them" who are at the steering wheel.

I realize people have lives and have a lot to deal with in their everyday world, but we all have to make some effort. After all, when we were doing debates back in school, we didn't show up unprepared. That's where the newspaper can come in.

In 1869, a grand lady introduced herself, the Duluth News Tribune, and took us through some tough times, including conflicts from the Spanish-American War to today's war on terrorism. There’s been social upheaval, the Great Depression, and the civil rights movement. And the good times like landing on the moon and becoming the world's food basket. Our newspaper has been there with us for 154 years.

Local TV news is also a great place, albeit limited in time, to learn what's going on in our community. After all, this is where we live.

So, I'm a former news junkie who still relaxes with Gomer and the boys and who relies on the local and state newspapers and local TV for my information.

I predict newspapers will rebound somewhat, but they'll never quite be what they once were, and that's sad.

Gord Harteau is a writer in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT