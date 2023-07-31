Local View: New meds, treatments raise optimism for helping those incarcerated

Our extremely expensive prison system’s cost to society could be greatly reduced by providing drug treatment programs for the estimated 65% of the prison population with drug issues, helping to educate the 31% of inmates who don’t have a high school education, addressing the estimated 15% to 20% of inmates who are mentally ill, and providing job and housing assistance upon inmates’ release — since, in Minnesota, 95% of those incarcerated are released but face a roughly 75% recidivism rate .

Just providing alcohol and drug rehabilitation in prison and outside of prison would save $30 billion, the Amethyst Recovery Center in Florida estimated in April.

As an example, it would only have cost $14.6 billion for prison drug treatment programs for 2007, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center, while it is estimated that the cost to society for drug-related crime was $113 billion that year .

Norway has a 20% recidivism rate, compared to the U.S. five-year average of 76.6%, in part because Norway gives inmates vocational training and ups their sentences by five years if they lack motivation.

The UK is spending $5 billion on both a crime crackdown and much better facilities for “education, skills, and addiction support,” with workshops and classrooms for employment post-prison, as the UK’s Ministry of Justice, Prison and Probation Service, and others reported in February 2022 .

The Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act — passed this year to build on the success of the Challenge Incarceration Program, which reduced recidivism by 38% — aims to interrupt the cycle of violence by providing those incarcerated with individualized rehabilitation plans. Under the plans, early release can be earned at a 17% reduction in their sentence through educational, vo-tech, drug and alcohol, or mental health programs.

The Northeast Regional Corrections Center near Duluth has already pioneered individual case-worker plans to provide a vast amount of programming, in a farm setting, for those with substance abuse, domestic abuse, and mental health counseling needs. Clients can earn a GED or certificates in food protection management or meat processing, and they can also receive instruction in cooking, baking, mechanics, horticulture, and building and equipment maintenance.

John Legend, whose mother was incarcerated because of drug abuse, established his FreeAmerica campaign, which partners with New Profit to fund Unlocked Futures . It’s eight social-entrepreneur groups working to integrate incarcerated and formerly incarcerated and marginalized populations back into society with trauma, digital-skill, coding-skill, educational, and re-entry programming along with legal support.

Additionally exciting about Minnesota’s Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act is its estimated savings of $4,000 per incarcerated person — which is to be reinvested equally: half back to the general fund and to victim restitution and the rest toward improving supervision, crime prevention, and community-intervention initiatives. I hope this helps develop programming as well for those incarcerated for the long term, which the act is not designed for in order to reduce violence.

Since the FDA approved (twice) the drug psilocybin in 2019, heralded as a “breakthrough” in LiveScience , Oregon and Colorado have legalized it for therapeutic purposes. A Johns Hopkins University study last year even found that positive effects of psilocybin could last for up to a year. Australia also just legalized psilocybin for depression and PTSD under psychiatric care.

Ibogaine is a West African psychedelic that has shown great efficacy in reducing opioid craving by re-regulating the neuro-transmitters, as the magazine Discover reported in July 2021.

Undoubtedly, those incarcerated with high rates of depression and PTSD could benefit someday from these psychoactive therapies.

John Munter of Warba, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat in 2022 to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. He is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

John Munter