Local View: My square-peg 'normal' doesn't fit today's round-hole reality

Resident loser George Costanza, from the popular “Seinfeld” TV series, famously invented the “it’s not you, it’s me” break-up line when ending a relationship. It was designed to help the jilted party save face. I’m adopting that line for different reasons: first, to nurture some personal humility and second, to avoid slipping into “get off my lawn” senility.

We baby boomers liked rock and roll more than our parents. They couldn’t understand the lyrics, but that’s a generational thing. Their elders didn’t like jazz. Every generation hates something their kids like. I was, and am, no different.

If you’re a post-baby boomer, here are some performers and genres that you may adore, but whose popularity baffles me: rock group U2, Jennifer Lopez, contemporary country music, David Chappelle, Eminem, rap music in general, and most music since 1979.

Critics have long extolled rapper Ye’s (Kanye West) adventurous sound and creative lyrics. A sample: “Hurry up with my (darn) massage. Hurry up with my (darn) ménage. Get the Porsche out the (darn) garage.” I substituted some words but concede that rhyming massage, ménage, and garage might qualify as adventurous in today’s pop culture.

From Lady Gaga: “I want your ugly, I want your disease, I want your everything as long as it's free.” I want an aspirin! We should expect nothing less from a singer who once wore a raw-meat dress to an awards show. I’d continue with Beyoncé and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but I promised to strike a balance between humility and doddery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, humility is awkward when revisiting lyrical gems that shaped my own callow, young mind: “Louie, Louie, oh no, me gotta go, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.” “Bird, bird, bird, bird is the word.” “My baby does the hanky panky.” Yes, I was easily impressed.

When “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James & the Shondells was released in 1968, I thought it was the most profound song ever recorded because of the hypnotic vocal delivery and trendy, psychedelic production. It didn’t occur to me to actually listen to the words, which described a teen-aged boy’s crush on a seemingly unreachable girl. That was pretty common fare in 1968. I also missed that the words “crimson and clover” have no obvious connection to the song itself. I read later that co-writer Tommy James just thought the two words sounded good together. Heck, with that criterion, I could have written the (darn) song.

If you’re young and are moved by Super Bowl halftime shows featuring 50 Cent hanging upside-down while singing, Katy Perry riding a huge mechanical elephant, Justin Timberlake inventing the “wardrobe malfunction,” or Prince wielding a phallic-shaped electric guitar during a raging storm, knock yourself out. Don’t mind me. I’m tweaking my square-peg “normal” to fit today’s round-hole reality. My 1960s journey renders me bereft of the moral authority to judge you and whatever passes for culture these days. Like George Costanza said, “It’s not you, it’s me.”

We might occasionally stumble into agreement. Gen Z and boomers loathe poor customer service and touchscreens in cars, and both want their phone calls to literally be important to somebody. In politics, progress happens when opposing sides listen to each other. But if I backslide, remember that one day this column will make more sense to you than it does now.

To paraphrase the New Testament, when I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. Sometimes I still do.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

Jim Newton