Local View: MLK, Coretta Scott King shared a commitment to peace

April 4 will mark 55 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered in Memphis. This solemn anniversary brings to mind the great legacy of Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, of building peace and calling for an end to nuclear weapons.

One year to the day before being assassinated, on April 4, 1967, Dr. King gave one of his finest speeches at the Riverside Church in New York City. Titled “Beyond Vietnam: Time to Break the Silence,” it was a moving indictment of the United States’ military brutality in Vietnam. It was also a courageous statement explaining clearly his views on the unity of the causes of racial justice, economic justice, and world peace.

His bold leadership on those causes led to frequent criticism, violence, and constant threats toward him and his family. Ultimately, it led to his death in 1968 at the age of 39, leaving his wife with four little children to raise.

Coretta Scott King was a mother deeply devoted to her children. She was also already a powerful activist in her own right. She was a member of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and represented Women Strike for Peace at the disarmament conference in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1962, part of a worldwide effort to put an end to testing nuclear weapons.

On her return, Mrs. King spoke at AME church in Chicago, saying, “It is of vital importance that we solve world tensions and bring about understanding between nations. If we fail in this, then the world is lost and our efforts in race relations will have been in vain. … We are on the brink of destroying ourselves through nuclear warfare. … The Civil Rights Movement and the Peace Movement must work together ultimately, because peace and civil rights are part of the same problem.”

In 1957, she was a founder of the Committee for a Sane Nuclear Policy (SANE), which would become an early voice against the Vietnam War. Coretta Scott King influenced Dr. King’s thinking on nuclear weapons and world peace, and she urged her husband to join the opposition to the Vietnam War long before he finally did so publicly.

Just a few weeks before being killed, Dr. King spoke about the direct connection between the struggle for racial justice in the United States and the need for nuclear disarmament. “These two issues are tied together in many, many ways,” he said. “It is a wonderful thing to work to integrate lunch counters, public accommodations, and schools. But it would be rather absurd to work to get schools and lunch counters integrated and not be concerned with the survival of a world in which to integrate.”

After her husband’s death, Coretta Scott King carried on the work they shared. At the Nuclear Freeze march and demonstration in New York City’s Central Park on June 12, 1982, attended by more than 1 million people, Mrs. King, in her keynote speech, linked the struggle for nuclear abolition to the struggle for social and economic justice at home and abroad. “All of our hopes for equality, for justice, economic security, for a healthy environment, depend on nuclear disarmament,” she said. “Yes, we have come to protest nuclear weapons. But we have also come to New York because we have a dream, … the timeless dream of a world free from fear, not only of war or its instruments, but also of hunger or of not having a roof over one’s head.”

Their shared dream must inspire us to continue the work for peace, social justice, and a nuclear-free future.

Kym Young of Superior and Dorothy Wolden of Lake Nebagamon are members of Northland Grandmothers for Peace (grandmothersforpeace.org). They wrote this for the News Tribune.

