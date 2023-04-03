Local View: Mixing home life, politics doesn't have to end in fireworks

My parents’ occasional dinnertime sparring over politics was entertaining, insightful, and civil.

In the 50 years since, I’ve leaned one way or the other politically but generally have found something positive about either candidate in any election. I’ve never automatically despised the one I didn’t support.

I never married but always figured that if I did, any political differences between my wife and me would be a source of stimulating banter rather than deep-seeded bitterness.

My parents missed most of the internet, social media, and the 24-hour news cycle, not that it would have mattered. I’m sure they would have been the same people regardless, perhaps less pessimistic than me.

A 2016 poll found that 16% of respondents stopped talking to a friend or family member over how they voted in an election. Marketing firm Wakefield Research found that 11% of Americans have blocked people on social media over politics. Political differences have ended 22% of millennial romantic relationships.

Psychologist and therapist Dr. Brad Brenner suggests that couples wanting to coexist with differing political views consider making their homes political-neutral zones. Then, “you can create a home that feels inviting and comfortable rather than a breeding ground for ruined relationships,” Brenner said. You don’t have to avoid talking politics altogether; it just depends on how big a part politics plays in a couples’ life, he said. I’m not a relationship expert, but that sounds like a lot of eggshell-walking to me.

Political consultants James Carville, Democrat, and Mary Matalin, Republican, are an exception. Married since 1993, they have withstood being on opposite sides of several contentious elections with their marriage intact: a lesson for the rest of us. Their secret? They don’t talk politics at home. Maybe Dr. Brenner’s on to something.

Mom’s and Dad’s lessons on how to disagree agreeably have endured, and I’m still grateful. I’m also a little ashamed. Today, my view on mixing love with politics is tinged with cynicism and wariness. I thought I was better than that. Mom and Dad certainly taught me better. They endured a Great Depression and world war. I can comprehend neither, but my parents, who came of age during the “American Dream” years, didn’t contemplate an American coup attempt, let alone watch one on TV. They didn’t witness a government where the slightest disagreement foments hatefulness instead of bipartisan resolve to do better.

I know, excuses, excuses. My generation is notorious for them. But enough time has passed that age groups since 1965 (the beginning of Generation X) bicker among themselves, not just with baby boomers.

We the living, regardless of birthdate, are at an awkward age: too young to tap into dwindling greatest-generation resolve and too old to change our 21st-century ways. The good news is, we can do something about the latter point. Millennials are not only well-educated but geared toward relating to others. That might help with those political dinnertime conversations.

A Fidelity Charitable survey reports that millennial entrepreneurs show higher levels of charitable giving and volunteerism than previous generations. They’re also tech-savvy and concerned about global issues. Generation X just elected its first congressman, Maxwell Frost, in 2022, and many who saw classmates die in school shootings are at or approaching voting age.

Those who frustrate us in government, regardless of political party, won’t be around forever. There’s a youthful momentum toward making things better in America. It might take a while, but friendlier dinnertime chats might be in our future. Be patient.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales, and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

