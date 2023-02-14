Local View: Minnesota takes historic first step for 100% clean energy

History was made at the Minnesota Capitol when the Legislature passed the 100% clean-energy bill (“ Minnesota Senate passes bill requiring 100% clean energy by 2040 ,” Feb. 2).

This legislation places Minnesota at the forefront of renewable-energy leadership in the nation, where we have not been since 2007. The bill provides a road map to fully decarbonizing Minnesota’s energy sector by 2040. This legislation allows Minnesota to join 21 other states in a collective effort to transition to a 100% carbon-free energy grid.

As winter storms in Texas in 2021 and hurricanes in the Southeast like Ian in 2022 showed, carbon-based infrastructure fails to provide essential power in increasingly severe weather events. Adding zero-carbon energies to the grid increases flexibility and the resiliency of the system. Decentralizing coal plants into local solar grids provides local control over power.

Our way of life is built on clean air, unpolluted water, and healthy communities, all of which will be fostered in Minnesota by this transition to clean energy. It can only be accomplished by removing fossil fuels from the energy mix.

Diversifying our energy production is simple. Energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, thermal, and nuclear already make up 50% of total grid capacity in Minnesota, and all but nuclear energy have expanded rapidly in the state. Battery storage gives the grid stability during high demand and allows an individual the means to be free from an inflexible centralized grid.

Minnesota also has the added bonus that renewable investments get money back into the hands of citizens through utility companies purchasing excess energy from the people. The low cost of renewables, rebates, and reliability are all reasons for an explosion of renewable energy in the market. In less than a decade, coal, in comparison, has plummeted from 53% of total Minnesota production to a pitiful 27%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Keeping the remaining power plants running is expensive and a financial burden to taxpayers.

As corporate shenanigans idle our taconite mines and lay off our family members across the Iron Range, a vision of a future emerges in which stability, sustainability, and more economic opportunities can revitalize our communities.

Sen. Jen McEwen of Duluth championed the future importance of the bill on the Senate floor, saying, “This is about our grandkids. … This is a historic first step.”

Wind has become the cheapest energy to construct and produce by far. The cost of wind has dropped by 55% in the last few years, which is why all of Minnesota’s largest utilities, like Excel Energy and Minnesota Power, are already transitioning to 100%. Solar installation is one of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S.

The historical investment enshrined in the 100% bill will stimulate strong economic growth in Minnesota and will provide a stable occupation sector to hard-working Minnesotans.

Coal has lost its luster and can no longer bring Minnesotans economic prosperity. Independence is freedom, clean, and logical. There is nothing more responsible than collecting your own energy from the wind, ground, and sun.

It is beyond time to enter the new age of green energy and to extract ourselves from the dark days of expensive, carbon-based energy.

Wesley Sisson of Grand Rapids graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2020 with bachelor's degrees in history and political science and with a professional certificate of business in museum studies. He works as a researcher for the Itasca County Historical Society in Grand Rapids while preparing for graduate school to become a professor of American history.

