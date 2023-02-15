Local View: 'Mediocrity is the new excellence'

Musician David Crosby’s Jan. 18 passing reminded me of the year I turned 13, when “to everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven” filled the air with bright harmonies and ringing guitars. This new record, inspired by the book of Ecclesiastes, got me thinking.

I learned that the profound lyrics were adapted for the record by folk singer Pete Seeger, which resulted in the Byrds’ 1965 hit “Turn, Turn, Turn.” Crosby was a founding member of the group.

Ecclesiastes addresses striving (or chasing) after the wind, laziness, and vanity. I dabbled in all three, especially laziness, as my parents and teachers often observed. And what baby boomer hasn’t heard his mother say, “There’s nothing new under the sun.”

Years later, though, I read the verse that made the biggest impression on me as a baby boomer. It was Ecclesiastes 7:5. “Better to hear the rebuke of the wise than the song of fools.” In other words, don’t pretend you hit a triple when you were born on third base. Many people believe that baby boomers as a whole feel they were born on third base.

A high school science class I attended yearned for a quick route to success and found one in being “graded on a curve.” Our well-meaning teacher, Mr. Albright, usually complied.

Tests were a religious experience in high school. They say there are no atheists in a foxhole. Add to that the classroom on exam day. Mr. Albright, just out of college and not having the heart to flunk 28 kids, juggled the scores so I could pass with 60%. Maybe he remembered when he, too, was saved by the curve when he didn’t otherwise have a prayer.

Curve grading was the baby boomers’ “song of fools.” Eventually, other generations joined the act — and not just in the classroom.

After World War II, the GI Generation endeavored to make money and babies with the noble intent of giving those babies better lives. They succeeded admirably, but the ensuing decades were marked by the Vietnam War, assassinations, civil unrest, and more. These were significant events, but they were buffeted by an undercurrent of relative prosperity.

World War II-era adversity was met with discipline, sacrifice, and rationing. Today, we respond to international tension and oil-induced conflict by purchasing more SUVs.

Even common courtesy has sunk to lower standards at best, and juvenile reality TV bombast at worst. People graded on a curve strut around like they just hit a triple. Mediocrity is the new excellence.

Ecclesiastes is believed to have been authored by King Solomon, the wisest mortal in the Bible. I imagine Solomon pacing the sideline of humanity, with football-coach fervor — a biblical Vince Lombardi — pushing us to excellence and then, when we succeed, reminding all to act like we’ve been there before.

If you need a silver lining, remember that even Ecclesiastes assures us, however grudgingly, that stubborn glumness will be interrupted by intermittent laughing and dancing. Optimism rears its happy face in the darndest places.

President Ronald Reagan once declared it “morning in America.” More recently, President Barack Obama encouraged the “audacity of hope.” Imagine that: a white man and a black man, ideological opposites, on the same page.

We’re told that all good things must end. As a graying baby boomer, I’m trying to celebrate that the good times happened at all, rather than lament their end. And I heed the wise — usually.

Ecclesiastes is open to interpretation. To this boomer, Solomon’s words are a much-needed reminder to not just rejoice while dancing but to be a good sport when it’s time to mourn.

Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, is a freelance writer, retired after a career in subrogation, customer service, broadcast sales, and production. He wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.