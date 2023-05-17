Local View: Medical debt is not a choice; forgiving it is a calling

Medical debt is a crisis for many families with financial hardship in our country. These families didn’t choose to take on medical debt and have their credit scores plummet. They didn’t wake up one day and decide to have a heart attack, receive a cancer diagnosis, or get a required treatment for a medical situation.

The Kaiser Foundation/Health and others estimate that Americans owe nearly $195 billion in medical debt. They also report that 66% of all bankruptcies are tied to medical debt. Half of Americans can’t afford a $400 emergency medical bill, and 60% of insured families will deplete most or all of their savings to pay medical bills.

The numbers go on and on, but most disturbing is that experts also say many financial-hardship families are more afraid of medical debt than the illness.

This is a desperate situation for many families, but there is hope. In 2014, two debt collectors with a combined 70 years of experience formed a 501c3 charity, RIP Medical Debt. With donor gifts, they purchased pools of discounted medical debt for pennies on the dollar and notified families that their debts had been forgiven, tax free, thereby restoring credit and the ability to buy basics.

It took nearly four years to get the word out and gain traction, and in 2019 the charity forgave its first $1 billion. In 2020, RIP obtained HHS OIG Advisory Opinion to purchase debt directly from health care providers and forgive debt. This success encouraged MacKenzie Scott to give $50 million, unrestricted, for RIP operations in December 2020. Today, RIP Medical Debt has forgiven $8.5 billion for 5.5 million families across the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2019, inquiries were made from here in Minnesota to connect with RIP to see if there was a mission opportunity to help our neighbors. Over the next year, several churches in Minnesota successfully provided gifts through RIP and forgave medical debt. In 2021, we saw an opportunity to bring faith communities together and to form THEE Alliance Forgiving Medical Debt, a nonprofit faith community. Our goal was to bring awareness of the RIP opportunity, leverage our experiences, and have our members forgive $100 million for 50,000 families.

Today, the 20 members of THEE Alliance have, collectively, forgiven almost $50 million of medical debt for nearly 50,000 financial-hardship families in 43 states, including Minnesota.

We are always in contact with interested faith communities for questions and who want to join us. We feel our inspired dream of a couple years ago to forgive $100 million for families is closer than we ever imagined.

Chase “Skip” Lieser of Plymouth, Minnesota, is a retired finance executive and the lead advisor for Thee Alliance (theealliance.org), which works to forgive medical debt. The alliance’s members in Minnesota are Lord of Life Lutheran in Maple Grove, First Congregational UCC in Winona, Grace Presbyterian in Winona, Central Lutheran in Winona, Cedar Valley Lutheran in Winona, the Lutheran Campus Center in Winona, St. Anthony Park UCC in St. Paul, Falcon Heights UCC in Falcon Heights, Woodbury Lutheran in Woodbury, Trinity Lutheran in North Branch, St. Andrew Lutheran in Eden Prairie, Gethsemane Lutheran in Hopkins, St. Michael Lutheran in Roseville, Word of Peace Lutheran in Rogers, Advent Lutheran in Maple Grove, Christ Lutheran in Preston, Zion Lutheran in Anoka, Wesley United Methodist in Winona, St. Barnabas Lutheran in Plymouth, and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic in Maple Grove.

Chase "Skip" Lieser