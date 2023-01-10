Local View: McCarthy shouldn't have had to sell his soul to the radical right

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said his father told him that “it isn’t where you start, it’s where you finish.”

Look back to Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the 535 members of both chambers and the vice president were essentially held hostage and put in harm’s way by the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol to overthrow the election. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stood before members of Congress that day and condemned the riots, saying, according to Politico, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” McCarthy stood tall and said what needed to be said. Unfortunately, that irritated President Donald Trump. Because of McCarthy’s incredible thrust for power, he flew to Mar-a-Largo to kiss Trump’s ring.

Good start, incredibly bad finish.

On Jan. 6, 2021, McCarthy was one of 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the election results, despite Trump losing more than 60 court cases, numerous audits of the election process in various states proving there was no fraud, and all 50 states certifying their results. McCarthy and many of these Republicans continued long after the Jan. 6 insurrection to support Trump and the falsehood that the election was stolen.

As we rolled around to 2022, Trump worked hard to have any Republican who didn’t support him or his theories defeated in the primaries. His efforts paid off, and most of the candidates he supported won their primary elections. Most of his candidates were very radical election deniers, believers of conspiracy theories, and supporters of Trump. On Election Day 2022, most of Trump’s candidates were defeated, and the red wave the Republicans were expecting didn’t happen. The Republicans lost the Senate and, instead of winning 35 or 40 more seats in the House, now only have a very small majority there.

In many cases, people who voted Republican down ballot crossed over to vote Democratic and defeat the Trump-supported candidates. Essentially, they sent a message that they were tired of the divisiveness, radicalism, and vitriol in American politics. They said clearly that they wanted it to change.

Because McCarthy was so supportive of Trump, he was seen as part of the problem. This put McCarthy in a difficult position in his pursuit to become House speaker. His lack of support was basically from 20 members of what’s known as the Freedom Caucus. These are people from the radical right. They don’t like government, don’t trust federal agencies, were or are election deniers, and are part of the group that voted to overturn the election on Jan. 6, 2021.

In McCarthy’s pursuit of power and overwhelming desire to become speaker, he started cutting deals with these radical Republicans. This gave the radical minority of the Republican Party much greater power. The de facto speaker, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, will hold McCarthy accountable and make his life miserable if he fails to live up to any of his concessions.

Getting good legislation accomplished in the past couple of years — such as criminal-justice reform, the Advancing Economic Opportunity Act, the Infrastructure Bill, and the Chips and Science Act — were because of successful bipartisan efforts. That’s when Congress does its best work and gets the best results.

This will be difficult in the new Congress. This is what the American people were concerned about. They sent a message about change, which, unfortunately, I don’t think the radicals of either party understand.

I’ve spent most of my adult life as a Republican and no longer recognize the Republican Party I once knew and was proud of.

This year on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a commemorative service was held at the Capitol to recognize those who risked their lives, many suffering serious injury and some even losing their lives, to protect our 535 senators and representatives, as well as the vice president, while preventing the overturn of our election. Only one Republican showed up for the service. This was absolutely shameful.

J. Doug Pruitt of Knife River is a writer and contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

