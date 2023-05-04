Local View: Make medicines more affordable in Minnesota

One dollar. That is how much Frederick Banting, John Macleod, Charles Best, and James Collip received from the University of Toronto for their discovery of insulin in 1922. When the patent for insulin was first drafted, these men declined to be named for it, one of them famously stating, “Insulin does not belong to me; it belongs to the world.”

The next year, Banting and Macleod were awarded the Nobel prize for their accomplishment, and Banting almost refused due to the oversight of Charles Best, his junior research partner. In fact, he shared his winnings with Best, spawning the same from Macleod to Collip.

Eli Lilly paid the university a 5% royalty for every insulin vial sold until 1967.

The story of introducing insulin to the world is one of generosity and humanism. Medicine in the roaring ’20s was yet to be adulterated by profit, and many served this vocation without regard for riches. They felt simply called to care for the sick.

Organized medicine was established by early Christians, in keeping with the commandment to feed the hungry and care for the sick and destitute. Prior to that cultural change, the infirmed were often left to die, due to the real fear of spreading diseases. Doctors diagnosed but fled patients, to avoid sickness.

Christianity encouraged believers to care for the sick, and many Judeo-Christian groups began funding and staffing hospitals, accepting little or nothing for their work. Thus the paradigm of taking nothing except the knowledge that one has helped his or her fellow humans was part and parcel to the times.

But the altruistic tale was and is, indeed, fraught with difficulties. Banting and Macleod famously were not always on the same page. After some success in treating a research dog named Marjorie, whose pancreas had been removed to create diabetes (I’ll spare you the pathophysiology), Banting wanted to treat humans. With the help of James Collip, a serum was formulated by liquifying another animal’s pancreas, extracting what would come to be known as insulin. The experiment with Marjorie had gone well.

Banting badgered Macleod for a human trial, but he was a researcher, not a clinician, so he was refused.

Macleod finally relented when the desperate father of 13-year-old Leonard Thompson gave Toronto General Hospital permission to administer insulin to his son. Until that moment, juvenile-onset diabetes (type 1) was uniformly and categorically lethal. But like any parent, Leonard’s father was desperate. With insulin, Thompson’s blood sugar fell, and the teenager improved, and he went on to live another day. The University of Toronto immediately gave pharmaceutical companies licenses worldwide, preventing a single company from developing a profit. Macleod argued against receiving royalties, highlighting a stark cultural difference in how researchers and universities felt about making profits off medical discovery when compared to today.

One hundred years later, insulin and other medications are no longer affordable to thousands of Americans because for-profit manufacturers have an incentive to maximize profits, and past benevolence is lost. Banting, Best, Macleod and Collip gave us insulin. The baton is passed, and we, collectively, would do best by continuing their mission to make insulin, and other life-saving medications, available and affordable for all.

As a primary care physician here in Duluth, I see firsthand how people are harmed by high prescription drug costs. All too often, my patients cannot afford their medications.

Right now there is a proposal being considered in our Minnesota Legislature to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. This would serve as a pricing watchdog and set upper payment limits for high-cost drugs. Currently, it is largely supported by physicians but opposed by Big Pharma.

The Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be like our Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and serve as a check to the monopoly drug companies have in setting costs. By holding drug companies accountable for some of their most egregious price increases, we can help more Minnesotans afford prescriptions and hold down costs for all of us.

In 2016, Mylan Inc., a pharmaceutical company that specialized in generic drugs, raised the price of a two-pack of EpiPen from around $124 in 2009 to $609. A national class-action lawsuit ensued, accusing Mylan and Pfizer, manufacturers of the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the EpiPen market. Eventually Mylan and Pfizer agreed to pay $264 million to resolve the lawsuit, recognizing it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition and access to its EpiPen allergy treatment.

We can avoid this in Minnesota. Let your Minnesota legislators know you would like them to support patients, not price gouging by pharmaceutical companies, by supporting the Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

Krisa Keute of Duluth is a physician, mother, daughter, and sister who practices internal medicine. She is a contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

