Local View: Magical Christmas tale shared — while rest of the world waits

The snow fell all morning, fluffy down blanketing the ground. Our kitchen’s linoleum floor shone with wax, and the aroma of nutmeg wafted through it. I was 5 years old that Christmas Eve in 1959. My brothers played outside while I sprinkled sugar on the cookies my mother pulled from the oven. The Motorola Hi-Fi played “Winter Wonderland.” I kept asking when Daddy would be home because our festivities couldn’t begin until then.

Dad owned a contracting firm; December brought the rush to finish people’s homes before the winter deep freeze. Dad had to work on Christmas Eve.

Contributed / Deborah Winchell's family smiles for the camera in 1960. At top left is Camilla Winchell and at top right is Morris Winchell. Kneeling from left to right are Dale, David, and Deb.

When I saw his ’58 Chevy truck pull in the driveway, I rushed to the door to surprise him, but it was me who would be surprised with a delightful story settling on me like tiny snowflakes melting its way into my heart. I stared at the brightly wrapped box, nearly as tall as me, with a shimmering red bow. I whispered, “Daddy, who’s it for? What is it?”

He carefully laid the box under the tree and pulled me to his lap. I can still smell the sawdust on his clothes and the sweet cherry tobacco from his pipe, as a delicious mystery began to unfold. Time stood still as father and daughter journeyed into a magical tale crafted and shared on a busy Christmas Eve — while the rest of the world waited.

His cherub face reminded me of Santa Claus without a beard. I swear his eyes twinkled as he explained, “Debbie, you will never believe what happened to me today as I drove down Main Street.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1959, my hometown was a thriving city that resembled a modern-day Bedford Falls from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Main Street bustled with hard-working, second-generation Italian immigrants hurrying in and out of small shops festooned with lavish displays.

Dad continued, “I pulled up to a stop light near Montgomery Ward when I heard a tapping on the passenger window of the truck. I looked out, and I couldn’t believe who was standing there!”

“Who was it, Daddy? Who?”

“It was Santa Claus! He had on his red suit, and his hair was white as snow. He smiled and motioned me to roll down the window.”

“REALLY? Was it the REAL Santa? He’s not supposed to come until tonight. What was he doing on Main Street? Are you SURE it was him?” I squealed with excitement.

“Oh, yeah, it was the real Santa. No doubt about that. He said, ‘Mr. Winchell, could you do me a big favor?’”

My eyes swelled to the size of molasses cookies as Dad continued, “Santa, I’d be glad to help you. What do you need?” Although Dad was a short man, about 5-foot-6, the more he shared, the taller he seemed.

Santa replied, “I’ve been busy getting my sleigh filled with toys for tonight, but it’s full! Would you mind taking this box for Debbie and putting it under your tree to give me more room in the old sleigh. I’ll still stop by your house tonight with Debbie’s brothers’ gifts. I don’t want to miss those Christmas tree cookies she leaves for me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad calmly explained, “I told him I could sure do that for him, and that’s what this big box is. Quick as a wink, Santa dropped it in the back of my truck and was gone! I wonder what’s inside?”

I stared at my father, awestruck. But it wasn’t the big box under the tree that mesmerized me; it was the love and reverence for Dad that welled up inside me. Only someone as special as my father would be approached by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and asked to help the man of miracles in the red suit.

The present in the big box, a doll carriage, was used until its wheels fell off and its bottom gave out. Over the years, I’ve forgotten most of the presents I’ve received from loved ones and friends. But 45 years later, not one Christmas passes without me remembering that afternoon. Dad’s words made me believe I was as blessed as the baby Jesus, because my father gave me the gift of a story that would last. My dad, Morris Winchell, passed away in 1984 in the city that he loved, not far from Main Street. His Christmas Eve story has been shared with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This Christmas, when you give a present to a child, consider also sharing the gift of a story. And, when it’s your turn to open a present, look up and into the eyes of those who love and care about you. There you will unwrap the Christmas treasures that last.

Deborah Winchell is a freelance writer who lives on Chub Lake near Carlton and is a member of Lake Superior Writers. She owns a granola company, Lake&Sky, and is the author of “Rocky’s Adventures at Rock of Ages Lighthouse,” an historical fiction children’s book. She also plans to publish this story as a children’s book.