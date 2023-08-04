Local View: Love affair on Duluth's waterfront spans 50 years

Fifty years ago I was a new high school graduate who didn’t yet shave. That summer I shipped out on the ore carrier William A. Irvin as a summer-replacement crew member.

Today I’m a white-bearded guide aboard the same ship, now a museum that, along with the Aerial Lift Bridge, embodies Duluth’s maritime heritage.

I’m grateful city leaders had the foresight to save this beautiful old laker from the scrapper’s torch. It’s where I first took shovel in hand to knock down coal from the walls of the bunker that fed the ship’s boilers; where, as the ship approached the dock at 3 a.m., I was swung on a rope landing chair out into the foul-smelling night air of Gary, Indiana; and where, by day, I hefted large bags of golf balls on board for the pleasure of guests to use the lakes as their private driving range.

With just inches to spare, the William A. Irvin is moved through the open pedestrian bridge to be taken for repairs in 2019. / News Tribune file photo by Steve Kuchera

Aboard the flagship of the United States Steel fleet, we often carried bigwigs. Outside their staterooms they would fly kites near planter boxes full of gaily colored flowers. They must have had fun.

The summer of 1973 was another world. Nationally, the Watergate hearings were heating up as the American military presence in Vietnam was winding down. In Minnesota, people were talking about the cover of Time magazine, where the headline was “The Good Life in Minnesota,” with a photo of our governor holding a northern on a stringer.

The world aboard a busy taconite ship was much smaller. In those pre-internet, pre-cell-phone days, we crew members had only transistor radios and a black-and-white TV in the crew’s mess hall that periodically picked up blurred signals from passing ports. Our U.S. Postal Service address was Marine P.O., Sault Ste. Marie, MI. As we locked through at the Soo twice a week, a deckhand was dispatched to retrieve the all-important letters, cards, magazines, and care packages from home.

Mainly, we had work. As a lowly entry-level Wiper, I was on duty four hours on, eight hours off, seven days a week.

My sailor’s life started ignominiously. I missed the boat, literally, and had to take an eastbound bus the length of Lake Superior, over 400 miles, to board at Sault Ste. Marie.

A wave of runners leave the starting line area of the William A. Irvin 5K on Harbor Drive in Canal Park in 2016. / News Tribune file photo by Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com

I quickly fell into the shipboard rhythm. My daily tasks in the engine room and boiler room were by turns difficult, hot, loud, and smelly, with spells of boredom and at times awe; watching a 600-foot straight-decker bend in seven-foot waves was new to me.

A promotion to Ordinary Deckhand followed. The work was now occasionally also wet, but at least it was outside in the summertime. The northern lights above the black expanse of Lake Superior were a fine companion to a young man wondering what he will do with his life.

I was proud to be part of the Irvin’s crew. The ship’s elegance struck me the first time I saw its classic laker’s design of pilothouse forward with engine room aft and the graceful sheer, or slight dip, of the long open spar deck. The impression finished with a flourish in the slightly raised curves of the callipygian stern. Today I tell our guests onboard that you can still see this shapeliness in working lakers such as the classic Arthur M. Anderson (red and white) and Michipicoten (gray and white), as well as the ancient cement carrier Alpena, a World War II-era vessel only slightly younger than the Irvin.

Don’t look for such attractiveness while observing the typical thousand-footer that rules today’s bulk carrier trade, though. The deck has no graceful swoop. The squared-off stern doesn’t glide through the water so much as churn. But it can carry what four or even five Irvins could in a single load, with a faster turnaround time and fewer crew members to pay. There’s a rough beauty to such brutal efficiency, I suppose. But to see one pass by has all the charm of hearing an aluminum baseball bat’s “ping” compared to the “crack” of wood.

Onboard the Irvin today, we guides meet visitors from Tibet to Texas, New Zealand to Nisswa. They look around, listen, and some actually sniff. Often, they ask about the doomed freighter Edmund Fitzgerald, sunk in a Lake Superior storm in 1975, two years after my stint on the Irvin. They’re surprised to learn it was a bigger, newer, and faster ship than the one they’re standing on. I see their sobered expressions as they look around, imagining that disaster.

Anne Morrissey, a tour guide at the William A. Irvin, talks about the ship's pilot house during a tour in 2001. / News Tribune file photo by Derek Neas

The current guides aboard the Irvin are a dedicated group, and I’m proud to have rejoined the crew. My colleagues are old and young, experienced and newcomers. We bring a diverse set of perspectives and life experience but share a commitment to telling the story of the Irvin accurately and vividly.

Recently, I talked with the leader of another Great Lakes museum ship. He said he and his counterparts at other museum ships look to Duluth as the model of how to preserve and present an historic vessel.

So bring the family. Bring visiting friends and relatives. Support this outstanding monument to Duluth’s fascinating maritime history. We’d love to see you.

Peter Janes is a former William A. Irvin crew member and a retired orthopedic surgeon who lives most of the year in Santa Fe, New Mexico.