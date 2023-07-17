Local View: Like Stauber, others on the right and Biden guilty of hypocrisy

We learned recently that Rep. Pete Stauber is a hypocrite. Well, I guess we already knew that. But, given Americans’ notoriously short memories, it was thoughtful of the congressman to remind us.

The latest chapter in Stauber’s ongoing unfit-for-office campaign began on June 30, when he applauded the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court for blocking a Biden administration plan to provide college students with up to $20,000 in federal loan relief. “Biden’s unconstitutional plan to cancel student loan debt was a slap in the face to the majority of Americans who did not go to college or already paid off their debt,” he moralized on Twitter. “Americans should not be forced to subsidize someone else’s tuition through their hard-earned tax dollars.”

The problem, as critics quickly pointed out, was that Stauber and his brothers accepted more than $86,000 in federal loan relief — yes, those same “hard-earned tax dollars” — for their hockey-equipment company during the pandemic. Questioned about the apparent double standard by the News Tribune (“ White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness ,” July 3), Stauber spokesperson Eli Mansour lamely attempted to shift the focus, suggesting that the real issue was unconstitutional executive power. But Stauber wrote what he wrote, making Mansour’s statement transparently diversionary nonsense.

So we have a local congressman and business owner who happily accepted more than $86,000 in federal loan relief denouncing the possibility of college students who are trying to better themselves potentially receiving the same. Talk about punching down! And yes, pure hypocrisy.

If only this was the end of the story. The unfortunate reality, however, is that Stauber is not unique, and hypocrisy is hardly a monopoly of the Republican Party. It’s true that Republicans have mastered the art of saying one thing and doing another, and their party is today a hypocrisy (and disinformation) machine.

But lest Democrats start gloating, it’s worth remembering their own party’s embrace of obvious double standards. We have seen this in recent days with the Biden administration’s decision to provide internationally banned cluster munitions to Ukraine. When Russia was reported to have used such weapons last year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “it would potentially be a war crime .” But if the United States enables their use? Well, our might is clearly righteous.

Indeed, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has prompted all sorts of talk from President Joe Biden and national Democratic figures about the importance of upholding a “rules-based” international order . Historians who devote their professional lives to studying U.S. foreign policy, as I do, can’t help but find such claims absurd.

Don’t get me wrong: A rules-based international order would be a wonderful thing. But the record of the United States on this matter is abysmal, with presidents both Democratic and Republican regularly dispensing with international law and human-rights standards when they conflict with U.S. objectives.

Millions of Americans may see their country as exceptional — a concept that Stauber, who once bizarrely touted American exceptionalism because “we have been blessed with natural beauty and an abundance of natural resources,” clearly does not understand — but that says more about their ignorance than it does about any sort of objective measure of U.S. performance.

In fact, when it comes to U.S. foreign policy, a global Gallup survey during the presidency of Barack Obama found people concluding that the United States posed a greater threat to world peace than any other nation, and this year’s Democracy Perception Index revealed that residents of numerous nations, including several close U.S. allies (Canada, Germany, Sweden, Australia, et al.), believe the U.S. has a “negative impact on democracy around the world.”

And no wonder. From bipartisan support for coups, illegal wars, environmental destruction, and the like, there are countless examples of both Democrats and Republicans saying one thing but doing another.

Pete Stauber, in other words, may be a hypocrite and a disgrace, but he is, unfortunately, far from alone.

Scott Laderman teaches history at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

