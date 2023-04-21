Local View: Legislature's pizza-delivery fee goes too far

A 75-cent delivery fee being considered by the Minnesota Legislature is not the way to fund our transportation infrastructure. It would be a regressive measure with an unintended, disproportionate impact on lower-income Minnesotans, the disabled, tipped employees, and small businesses. It would be a higher fee than the one recently implemented in Colorado, which is off to a bumpy start.

Since Pizza Lucé’s founding 30 years ago, free delivery from our nine full-service restaurants in the Twin Cities and Duluth has been a core feature of our service. What folks might not understand is that we serve many who rely on our free delivery of healthy food due to disabilities that make it difficult for them to come to us. For many, our offerings are not discretionary spending — and the same is true for retailers, grocery stores, and others.

To perform this service, we employ our own fleet of drivers, and we don’t use third-party delivery companies. Implementation of this fee would mean abandoning a central promise (free delivery) that we’ve always made to our customers, a vow that differentiates us from our biggest competitors' mobile-app delivery companies.

The proposed 75-cent delivery fee would impact all our customers and ultimately would impact employees. Guests may think the mandatory delivery fee that’s required to be listed on their bill will go to the driver or back to our company, when it doesn’t. If they reduce their tip, or don’t tip at all, delivery drivers will experience reduced take-home pay.

It's regressive because the fee doesn’t flex with the value of the delivered item. How is it fair that the delivery fee on a $3,000 couch in a 10-ton truck would be the same as on an $11 meal delivered in a compact sedan? How is it equitable that 75 cents on a $25 order (nearly half of our deliveries) would add 3% to the final cost compared to just 0.025% on that $3,000 couch?

This proposal to legislate a delivery fee is confusing for both businesses and our patrons. While the bill provides funding to cover the state’s cost to administer the program, will small businesses be forced to take on the expense of collecting and returning the fee to the state? This fee, like the myriad service fees on restaurant guest checks these days, will result in confusion and negative reactions from guests. As a result, our delivery drivers are likely to experience unintended penalties.

It is part of good policy-making to consider jurisdictions that have implemented similar programs. It helps to learn about potential pitfalls. Colorado is currently the only state imposing a retail delivery fee. Implemented eight months ago, Colorado’s 27-cent fee is nearly two-thirds less than Minnesota’s proposed fee. According to news reports, it isn’t going well. The implementation has been confusing and expensive. A bill to restructure the law is moving through the Colorado Legislature. The state faces a lawsuit challenging the fee. And elected officials have been hearing from consumers.

Good policy-making also considers the consequences in relationship to other demands on constituents. This 75-cent delivery-fee legislation would be putting greater pressure on small businesses with already slim margins at a time when they are implementing a new tax to cover paid leaves to employees. Taken together, these new costs would place additional financial burdens on businesses when they are least able to handle them.

It's critical to have great transportation infrastructure in Minnesota, and I understand that funding upgrades and ongoing maintenance are complex and expensive. Everyone, and every business, needs and uses our transportation system. A fee on deliveries does not fairly share the burden of maintaining it.

In addition, the proposed 75-cent fee appears to add even greater complexity and regressively places the burden on vulnerable Minnesotans and small businesses at a time when many are struggling to continue contributing to our state’s economy.

I urge Minnesota policymakers to consider the impact of the proposed legislation and to look for another, more equitable, solution.

JJ Haywood of Minneapolis is CEO of Pizza Luce. She wrote this exclusively for the News Tribune.

JJ Haywood