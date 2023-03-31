Local View: Leadership needed to address rural health challenges

Minnesota’s recently released budget priorities would improve access to health care. They include new funding to combat the opioid epidemic and to help Minnesotans obtain affordable health insurance. My colleagues and I appreciate the commitment of Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers to the health of Minnesotans.

As the governor and legislators work to shape policy, I encourage them to pay close attention to the needs of rural communities. At Essentia, we are dedicated to providing expert care in the rural communities we are privileged to serve, and the challenges to do so have never been greater.

Data and our experience tell us that rural Minnesotans tend to be older , have lower incomes , and experience higher rates of chronic illness than their urban and suburban counterparts. They also have less access to health care facilities and providers and often have to travel farther to reach hospitals and clinics. The nationwide provider shortage is especially severe in rural communities.

Essentia is deeply familiar with these challenges. Almost 90% of our geographic service area is rural. The tireless work of our doctors, nurses, and other staff to provide excellent care to our rural patients is reflected in the awards Essentia receives for quality. These include placing at the top of the latest statewide medical-group rankings from Minnesota Community Measurement and St. Mary’s Medical Center earning a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, no single health system can fully address deeply entrenched systemic challenges that affect the well-being of rural communities. It will require an all-hands effort.

To start, Minnesota must address its health care workforce shortage. We applaud the work being done by medical and nursing schools to attract more people to these professions through improved training and incentives to practice in rural Minnesota. We also join the Minnesota Hospital Association in calling for expanding current workforce programs, such as the Health Care Loan Forgiveness Program, and simplifying the administrative processes required for health care licensure.

We are working with future medical professionals by partnering with high schools, colleges, and universities across our service area to create pathways to health care careers. We have developed academic practice partnerships to foster innovative educational experiences for nursing students. We also collaborate with other health care facilities on nursing-assistant courses for high school students. Recognizing the importance of nurturing people early in their careers, Essentia developed a comprehensive nurse residency program for our new-to-the-profession colleagues.

Telehealth is a tremendous tool for people living far from a health care facility. Minnesota has expanded the availability of broadband internet, allowing folks in rural communities to better take advantage of telehealth. While this has improved access to health care, we urge our lawmakers to continue to invest in closing the digital divide and to remove regulatory barriers so we can maximize the use of telehealth.

Enhancing access to telehealth is also an important step in addressing the mental health crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to invest in mental health services across Minnesota, especially for adolescents.

Health care systems that serve rural patients face substantial financial burdens. Rural residents are more likely to be uninsured or to be covered by public programs such as Medicaid or Medicare. These programs reimburse covered services at far lower rates than commercial insurance. On average, Medicaid reimbursements are 27% lower than what it costs to provide the service, leaving an $868 million funding gap statewide. This means there are fewer funds for rural systems to invest in patient facilities, technology, and compensation for our dedicated care teams.

One of the ways lawmakers can help us address the challenges of rural health care is by increasing reimbursement rates paid by Medicaid. This could make Minnesota a national leader in supporting the health care needs of rural patients.

The health challenges impacting rural communities developed over decades; we won’t solve them overnight. At Essentia, we are working diligently to provide solutions as part of our mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives. We are eager to collaborate with lawmakers, educational institutions, and community partners to improve health care for our neighbors.

Making our communities the healthiest they can be requires all of us working together. Our patients can’t wait.

Dr. David Herman is CEO of Essentia Health in Duluth.