Local View: Lawmakers, continue the work for gender equity

Prior to November’s midterm election, the American Association of University Women, or AAUW, posted a statement in local newspapers across Minnesota for voters to read and contemplate. The statement defined AAUW’s national and state positions and its alignment to AAUW Public Policy Priorities , its mission, and ideals.

AAUW’s mission is equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. For more than 140 years of AAUW’s existence, thousands of women have personally experienced its mission in action and the impact AAUW has achieved for societal change. AAUW has thoroughly researched and examined inequities toward women and girls. Its published research studies are acclaimed.

The midterm election cycle has passed, but the work to seek solutions for all women and families is paramount in this post-election Minnesota legislative session. We continue to see progressive views and protections for women and girls being eroded or eradicated. Yet, there is opportunity to accomplish equality for women and girls and gender equity in Minnesota.

The midterm election produced a progressive “trifecta,” with DFL control of the state House, Minnesota Senate, and governor’s office. This means Minnesota cannot only defend against challenges to gender equity, we can proactively pass policies and laws to address gender and racial disparities in our state.

Seeking gender equity and full equality for women and girls is an objective AAUW Minnesota will pursue in its partnership with ERA Minnesota, a nonprofit advocating for the Equal Rights Amendment and its addition to the Minnesota Constitution through a ballot initiative. By adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Minnesota Constitution, Minnesota has the opportunity to join 27 other states in recognizing equity for women and in passing various degrees of legal protection against discrimination based on sex.

The debates in St. Paul have begun with the introductions of House File 173 and Senate File 37: "Equality under the law shall not be abridged or denied by this state or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin," the measures read.

This Minnesota legislative session provides the strongest possibility to allow the citizens of Minnesota to hear the voices of women and to secure full equality for women and girls in the Minnesota Constitution.

As AAUW Minnesota members engage their elected officials, form coalitions with other organizations focused on gender equity, and move this important issue forward, the outcome of full equality for women and girls can finally be achieved.

Jan Carey of Hibbing is the Minnesota president of the American Association of University Women (aauw-mn. aauw.net/).