Local View: Latvia a haven for truth, hundreds of exiled Russian journalists

You can hear much more Russian being spoken these days along the cobblestoned streets of Riga, Latvia’s capital. Latvia was occupied by Russia in 1940, and the unwelcome military presence ended in 1991, but a 140-mile border with Russia remains. Recently, self-exiled Russian writers, perhaps numbering as many as 500, have been welcomed by Latvia’s government.

As Edgar Rinkēviĉs, Latvia’s foreign minister, tweeted, “As Russia closes independent media and introduces complete censorship, I reiterate Latvia’s readiness to host persecuted Russian journalists (to) help them in any way we can.” The journalists have been taking him up on that.

I have a personal interest in all this as my journalist father escaped the clutches of the KGB, emigrated to the U.S., and later became chief of the Voice of America’s Latvian Service. His job was to broadcast real news into Latvia, countering Russian propaganda. He used a nom de plume to spare relatives from being persecuted.

Today, Russia is in control of all the media and only wants a rosy picture of its war in Ukraine and the situation in “Mother Russia.” From Latvia now, though, beaming across the Russian border, are broadcasts of truth.

And here in Minnesota, we far too often take freedom of speech (and our right to complain) for granted.

The New Yorker wrote this about the beginning of the media exodus from Russia as the war began last February: ”In the first few months of the war, Latvia issued about two hundred and sixty visas to media workers. Riga was already home to Meduza, arguably the most-respected, Russian-language news outlet. Meduza had to get its journalists out of Russia. Twenty-seven people, several dogs and cats, one parrot, and one rabbit went to Latvia. Now, two dozen others came, including TV Rain, the Russian Service of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, the Moscow Bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, several smaller publications and about half the staff of Novaya Gazeta, whose editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.”

Those who didn’t get out went to jail; 22 now sit in prisons. As the New York Times reported in April, Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for criticizing the war with Ukraine. Later, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was imprisoned and charged with espionage.

One of the self-exiled journalists — Natalia Sindeeva, founder of TV Rain, a broadcast media outlet that fled to Latvia and is in the Netherlands — noted that Putin’s current justification for his invasion of Ukraine has changed. Initially it was to fight the Nazi government of Ukraine and now it has shifted to be Mother Russia fighting to maintain traditional values against the immoral West.

As a Wall Street Journal headline screamed in December 2022, ”Searching for allies against Ukraine, Russia now presents itself as the leader of a global culture war against moral depravity. It’s not working.” In fact, Putin spoke out against gays, transgender child molesters, and perverts, which didn’t go over very well with Latvia’s Foreign Minister Rinkēviĉs, who is openly gay.

More frightening — according to Greg Yudin, a sociologist doing research at Princeton University — is the effort to target the poor and very young. Putin is starting something similar to Adolph Hitler’s youth corps which means in a decade or so Russia will have brigades of young fanatics believing that the West, particularly NATO and Latvia, is out to get them. As Yudin noted in the New York Times on June 4, “The single best way to get this society mobilized is to brainwash the young.”

Riga, get ready for more self-exiled Russian writers.

John Freivalds of Wayzata, Minnesota, is the author of six books, is the honorary consul of Latvia in Minnesota, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. His website is jfapress.com.

John Freivalds