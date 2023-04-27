Local View: Labor, environmentalists can unite for green Duluth economy

Famed investor John Doerr said, “Green tech could be the largest economic opportunity of the 21st century.” This is no less true in Duluth.

While issues across the state, from the Boundary Waters to the lobbied interests in St. Paul, all matter to us, they ignore the great opportunities and consequences that affect us in our own backyard.

During the last City Council election, I was the only candidate to call for green-based industry within our city, including hemp and marijuana. Less than a year after that election, marijuana was legalized in a limited capacity by the state, and Duluth Cider, Bent Paddle, and other THC-selling locations are seeing booming profits.

Duluth is home to an abundance of lush greenery and pristine water sources. Through conservation and protection-based resolutions, we can continue that legacy and increase profitability in tourism, outdoor recreation, and boating excursions. Outdoor dining will also see an increase in profits as our scenery will be unhindered, and an already positive dining experience will be accentuated.

Downtown Duluth has unused business space that could benefit from federal and venture funding, that would bring products such as internal technology or smaller parts that could be crafted here. Even software for green products could be coded in co-op spaces here in the heart of Duluth. We have access not only to underutilized space but also to untapped labor markets. College graduates can be incentivized to stay local, knowing there are even more career options with competitive pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marijuana cultivation, production, and distribution will build a circular economy where several local groups can benefit, including labor unions, small-business investors, and community organizers. Keeping our greenhouses and dispensaries within city limits would increase tax revenue, influence local hiring and wage practices, and push for locally branded or themed strains in the general market.

When the city works toward more sustainable means of economic development, individual citizens are more able to believe they are part of a system of change and alter their own behaviors. Whether you are a consumer, a factory worker, a media professional promoting the benefits of Duluth, or an investor, everyone stands to gain from the introduction of green industries. We may be doing it on a smaller scale, but by branching out into software development, the building of parts, or resource processing, there is always a chance for stronger city infrastructure.

Many of our elected officials in Duluth stand in their respective political camps for valid reasons. This is one of those areas where all of us win in some form, and we can even meet in the middle. Duluthians love the natural beauty of Lake Superior just as much as we love having the means to raise our families here. Let’s work together to bridge divides.

Ashlie Castaldo is a candidate for an at-large seat on the Duluth City Council. She works for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights and serves as vice chair on the city’s Commission on Disabilities.