Local View: It's time for marijuana pardons in Minnesota, too

The announcement by President Joe Biden in early October that he would issue pardons for all past federal offenses for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew generally favorable reactions and sparse criticisms. It also may have affected outcomes in midterm elections across the nation — and in Minnesota, too.

The unusually large turnout of younger voters, who cast nearly two-thirds of their ballots for Democrats, contributed to the unexpectedly favorable results for Democrats in beating off-year election odds. The marijuana pardons may have played a role in encouraging them to vote in favor of Democratic candidates.

Politics aside, the president’s undertaking constituted sound public policy and ought to be emulated here under the leadership of Gov. Tim Walz.

The governor, fresh off his re-election by a healthy seven-point margin, supported legalizing marijuana before the election, as did much of the DFL contingents in the two branches of the Minnesota Legislature. Republican opposition has stalled efforts to undertake such action.

In the waning days of the campaign, the prospect was revived by former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz, in part because of his marijuana stance, which he had long supported. The current governor did reveal that he had been in touch with his predecessor before the endorsement and had pledged to carry out that initiative.

Doing so would be beneficial to the state — and here in the Northland, as well.

But apart from prospective legislation, which seems likely now that the Democrats hold control of both legislative chambers, the state can emulate the federal pardoning by President Biden, which would make up for inequities in the enforcement, prosecution, and punishment of those who engaged in simple possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Unlike the president, Gov. Walz cannot do it alone. Any pardons for past offenses must, in Minnesota, be conducted by the Board of Pardons, a three-member body created by amendment and accompanying statute in the late 19th century.

The agency unit is composed of the governor and two others: the chief justice of the Supreme Court, who currently is Lori Gildea, and the attorney general, Keith Ellison, who also was re-elected this fall, although by a much narrower margin than the governor. While empowered to issue pardons, as well as commutations to reduce current sentences, any such undertaking must be unanimous by the trio.

That unique process contributes to the infrequency of their issuance. Only about 20 to 40 pardons are issued annually in Minnesota, compared to many dozens, sometimes hundreds, each year in states with more-relaxed procedures.

Proposed legislation would facilitate the process by creating a nine-member board, similar to other states, like neighboring South Dakota, to make recommendations to the existing board, which must then be approved by the governor and at least one of the other two members.

Controversy erupted over the last couple of years due to disagreements between the governor and attorney general, who are both DFLers, and the chief justice, a conservative appointee of former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, over a particular pardon for a battered immigrant woman. She was subjected to removal from the country, known as deportation, due to a criminal conviction for assaulting her alleged abuser. The deadlock occurred when Walz and the attorney general supported the pardon but the chief justice did not. The impasse led to litigation that reached the state Supreme Court in 2020, resulting in a ruling in a case entitled Shefa v. Ellison, upholding the unanimity requirement.

Thus, any pardons — or commutations, for that matter — in Minnesota must be agreed to by all three panel members, which may impede the process. Further, the Minnesota procedure calls for case-by-case determinations, which is different from the apparently blanket pardons issued at the federal level.

These impediments clash with other developments.

Minnesota has significantly lessened the criminal penalties for marijuana possession. This came on the heels of the legalization of medical marijuana in the state and, last year, allowing marijuana-laced edibles.

On local levels, enforcement has been relaxed significantly in many places. In Hennepin County, the state’s largest county, the former county attorney, Mike Freeman, three years ago, stopped enforcing laws against simple marijuana possession. That policy is very likely to be extended by his successor, a former public defender in the county, who ran on a strong “reform” platform. Other localities, including in the Northland, also have devoted less priority — some none at all — to arresting or prosecuting small-time cannabis users.

That action is commendable on equitable grounds, in light of the realistic and well-documented discrepancies on racial grounds in enforcement of marijuana laws. There were some 6,000 marijuana-related offenses charged in Minnesota in 2021, comprising about 90% of all drug violations. Blacks were 5.3 times more likely to be charged with marijuana offenses, on a per-capita basis, nearly 50% higher than the national disparity racial of 3.6 times greater. This gives Minnesota the eighth-highest racial disparity in the country.

St. Louis County stands out for racial inequity in cannabis enforcement. Blacks here are 8.26 times more likely to be charged than whites. It’s the third-highest racial dichotomy in the state, following larger disparities in two counties in southern Minnesota (11.2% in Goodhue County and an 8.5% differential in Olmsted County). The racial disparity here is even higher than the two most populous counties, Hennepin and Ramsey, which have larger percentages of Black residents and reflect lesser 7% racial marijuana arrest disparities, about 15% lower than in St. Louis County.

While legislation may, if enacted, facilitate pardons, it’s ultimately up to the existing board, under the leadership of Gov. Walz, to emulate President Biden’s initiative in Minnesota. Many reasons support it, including the amelioration of the unmistakable racial disparity in marijuana enforcement, here in the Northland and elsewhere in the state as well.

It might be said that it’s “high” time to do so.

Marshall H. Tanick is a constitutional law attorney in Minneapolis and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

