Local View: 'It's Time Duluth' campaign to raise awareness of climate change

Woke up on a recent morning and found myself reading the news from the Associated Press, CNN, and other media outlets reporting that the planet had just experienced the two hottest days in recorded history earlier in the week. There were also stories about Beijing recording nine straight days of temperatures exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit, North Quebec reaching a new all-time record high of 93 degrees, and Florida's heat and humidity index reaching 110 degrees. Also, the American Southwest is witnessing more frequent dust storms.

In April 2021, a new file was created at Duluth City Hall, File No. 21-0256R: “Resolution: Declaring A Climate Emergency In Duluth, Minnesota.”

If you read it, you find two very revealing and alarming statements: "the climate crisis poses a grave threat to human communities both globally and locally" and "the city of Duluth declares that a climate emergency threatens our city, region, state, nation, humanity and the natural world."

Yes, we are in a climate emergency. A climate-vulnerability assessment was presented to Duluth's city government in the spring of 2018 which stated that our city's annual average temperature had already risen by 1.8 degrees between 1950 and 2015. Also, it was reported that we will experience a 4- to 11-degree increase in the annual average temperature by 2100.

In her book, “Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility,” Rebecca Solnit wrote, "It is late. We are deep in an emergency. But it is not too late, because the emergency is not over. The outcome is not decided. We are deciding right now. The longer we wait to act, the more limited the options."

When we consider our city's options for addressing and adapting to this new climate reality, it's essential we explore how we can change Duluth's climate story from denial or despair to compassion and creativity. We need to remember there is no miracle or quick fix. There is no simple answer or solution.

It's all about how we will change and transform our individual and collective lives in response to rising carbon-dioxide levels, higher temperatures, and more droughts. This emergency will get worse. And it will last for a very long time.

Beginning Monday (July 17), and in conjunction with the Climate Clock initiative, a climate-awareness campaign called "It's Time Duluth" will begin, promoting climate education, fostering climate conversations, and encouraging everyone to undertake climate actions throughout our city, especially within the next five years.

We will interview the founder of One Climate Action, staff of Climate Clock, and the producers of the “Climate Emergency: Feedback Loops” films for the “Climate>Duluth” series on PACT-TV. We will also promote climate books from the Zenith Bookstore and Duluth Public Library, host a climate cafe, showcase climate documentaries, and discuss creating a mobile climate exhibit or climate museum.

And we will share information about Climate Steps, Project Regeneration, the World Climate School, Earth Hero, and other climate initiatives.

On July 22 at 11 a.m., we will host a climate vigil at the Rose Garden to mark the global Climate Emergency Day. We will come together to recognize the past accomplishments of our city, provide an overview of current climate events, and hear from people who want to share their stories and visions for Duluth's climate future.

It's becoming more apparent every day that this climate emergency is bigger and more destructive than we could have imagined even five years ago. Therefore, it's imperative we seriously reflect on how we want to lead more resilient and meaningful lives in these most extraordinary and challenging times.

Can we emerge with a greater sense of agency and urgency? Can we emerge with a greater understanding and appreciation for community-building and collaboration? Can we emerge with a wiser and deeper respect for nature, biodiversity and ecological systems?

Rollo May, in the opening chapter to his book, “The Courage To Create,” wrote, "A choice confronts us. Shall we, as we feel our foundations shaking, withdraw in anxiety and panic? Frightened by the loss of our familiar mooring places, shall we become paralyzed and cover our inaction with apathy? If we do those things, we will have surrendered our chance to participate in the forming of the future. … Or shall we seize the courage necessary to preserve our sensitivity, awareness and responsibility in the face of radical change?"

Can we emerge with the sensitivity, awareness, and sense of responsibility that will be required to face this climate emergency? And can we begin today?

Tone Lanzillo is an active part of the Duluth/365 initiative on climate change and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. To learn more about the climate-awareness campaign called “It’s Time Duluth” and/or to participate in the climate vigil, email Lanzillo at risson1954@gmail.com .

