Local View: Is Talon Metals chasing the wrong minerals?

New data indicate that Talon Metals/Rio Tinto is chasing the wrong metal for electric-vehicle batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries under development now would have two to three times the energy density of nickel-based batteries and would be much safer. Sulfur sells for $100 to $200 per ton, compared to nickel at $20,000 to $30,000 a ton. So, new lithium-sulfur batteries would likely be much cheaper as well.

LG Energy Solution plans to commercialize a lithium-sulfur battery in 2025. A German startup called Theion intends to bring a lithium-sulfur battery to market before 2025. And Lyten Corp. plans to build a “respectable lithium sulfur battery cell” in 2024. These are just the public announcements.

Since a lithium-sulfur battery blows away any nickel-based battery in capacity and cost, all the battery and electric-vehicle companies have them in their plans.

In addition, nickel-based batteries will completely lose the fixed-battery market as lower cost lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) batteries capture that market, followed by newly developed sodium-ion batteries that have no lithium and iron air batteries.

Even now, as LFP batteries quickly capture the electrical-vehicle and fixed-battery markets, the decreased demand for nickel has the price of nickel dropping like a rock — from highs near $30,000 a ton in late 2022 to current prices in the $19,000 range. And this is before the big U.S. LFP gigafactories announced by ABF (American Battery Factory) and other major battery manufacturers go online.

The Talon 2021 Preliminary Economic Analysis claimed 12 million tons of resource in its business case, but Talon only found 8 million tons of indicated resources, as reported in the company's final preliminary economic assessment. Talon apparently overestimated the proposed Tamarack mine’s resources.

In addition, costs have risen significantly while inflation continues to rage. The Talon North Dakota plant will cost at least $433 million, much more than the total mine plus processing cost given in the 2021 business case. It appears costs have more than doubled from that original business case and likely will continue to increase while the amount of resources is much lower with a falling price of nickel. As a result, Talon’s stock price has dropped to 26 cents a share. Few are investing.

In addition, Talon has never addressed the local community’s main concerns. Talon has to know it will greatly lower water levels in the area of its proposed mine. Talon's filings state it plans to pump up to 2.3 million gallons of groundwater a day from the aquifers. One only has to consult mine data from Michigan’s Eagle Mine to find water-level drops of 1.5 feet at certain monitoring points, and Eagle Mine is only pumping 5% of the water Talon must pump because of Tamarack's watery environment.

In addition, Talon doesn’t plan to put liners in its rock storage areas and only plans to use air filters that “reduce” but do not eliminate toxic particulate matter. Resulting significant levels of sulfide pollution in the area could affect Mississippi River water quality downstream.

Talon will also be blasting only 1,000 to 2,000 feet below the surface. These blasts are likely to open cracks in the rock, increasing groundwater inflow and pumping requirements by unknown amounts. The resulting shockwaves over time could affect building structures near the mining area where most buildings would be built on sand. This seems an environmental and health disaster Talon and local officials are failing to comprehend.

Based on USGS data, the proposed Tamarack mine will only comprise 0.5% of the global supply of nickel, whatever it is used for. It will make no difference.

Lynn Anderson of Tamarack, Minnesota, is a volunteer with the Tamarack Water Alliance ( tamarackwateralliance.org ). She wrote this for the News Tribune.

