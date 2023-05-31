Local View: In this climate emergency, Duluth, do the math

If I were to ask any of you to add two plus three, subtract four from seven, or multiply five times five, you all could do it. No problem. Easy as pie.

But what if I asked you to do the math on climate change and its future impact upon our city? That's a little more complicated and challenging. Could be a problem. Not so easy.

Well, it's gotten to the point that this climate predicament has already impacted cities and countries around the planet and is starting to seriously affect Duluth and northern Minnesota. When you start doing the math, it becomes very clear our city and this region of the state are not climate-proof. We are not a climate haven.

We know the atmospheric carbon-dioxide levels continue to rise and that we're getting warmer every year. Our region is seeing more droughts and poorer soil conditions. Also, we've heard that many of the cities in the U.S will become urban heat islands.

Recently, there's been some alarming news about the climate crisis from around the world. In a May 27 roundup of climate news, climateandeconomy.com reported that Faya Largeau hit 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the highest recorded temperature in Chad. Also, Auckland had 91% of its annual rainfall in the first five months of this year, half of Scotland has been placed in "early warning" for water shortage, and since the beginning of 2023 more than 7,600 sea lions have died along the coast of Chile and Peru.

Over the past several weeks, phys.org reported that extremely hot days are warming twice as fast as average summer days in northwest Europe. CNN reported all-time high temperatures in Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, as well as regions in northern Italy receiving half of their average annual rainfall in just 36 hours.

Since I moved to Duluth in early November 2017, there's been the discovery of microplastics in Lake Superior, major losses to various bird and insect populations, debates over climate migrants coming to this region, and now quality air alerts triggered by wildfires in Canada. And there is the 2018 climate assessment that identified the most vulnerable populations in Duluth who will be severely impacted by climate change.

Seems like we have two choices. We either invest the time and energy into doing the math about this climate emergency, thereby giving our city a better chance to prepare and successfully adapt. Or we don't and just wait for the consequences.

As reported by the Guardian and other news outlets, the scientists from the World Health Organization and World Meteorological Organization have declared that we will probably pass the 1.5 degree Celsius mark by 2027. And EuroNews reported that French government officials have decided to start preparing for a 4 degree Celsius increase in France that they believe will take place before the end of this century.

So, in Duluth, let's do the math for children under 5, adults over 60, the homeless, property owners on Park Point, people with asthma and other health issues, citizens who live in the downtown district where there's little tree cover or greenery, young people already struggling with climate anxiety, and our neighbors who live near environmental dump sites. There's a lot of us who are literally being threatened by this climate emergency. And no matter what you do with the numbers, we have some challenging and difficult years ahead.

In his book, "Choosing Earth: Humanity's Great Transition to a Mature Planetary Civilization," Duane Elgin writes about having the maturity, wisdom, and inner resilience to "look into our world as it moves through a profound rite of passage and to discover extraordinary opportunities, now largely hidden within the tumult of our times."

What is Duluth's climate future? When we spend more time in our cars than walking or biking, use more plastic bags when buying groceries than using cloth bags, or maintain manicured lawns instead of creating wildlife spaces, are we acting with wisdom and maturity? Will we become more resilient?

And you leaders and stakeholders in our city, have you done the math? Grab a pencil and paper or the portable calculator. Start listing and counting all the climate events and announcements from just the past two years, and then add them up. The total sum is pretty daunting. How do you choose to respond? Distracting us, denying what's happening, or delaying any decisions is a big mistake.

If we're going to adapt to this climate emergency, everyone has to buy in. It's no longer business as usual. That ship left port a long time ago.

Tone Lanzillo is a member of the Loaves and Fishes Community in Duluth, is a live-in volunteer at the Dorothy Day House, is an active part of the Duluth/365 initiative on climate, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

Tone Lanzillo