Local View: In new year, build a Duluth full of climate caregivers

Another year has come and gone, and I'm now 68, recognizing and accepting that most of my life is behind me. I've become very concerned about the life in front of us and wonder how I will choose to use what time I have left on this planet.

Over this past year, we received some very disturbing information and news about climate change. Not only has global carbon-dioxide levels continued to rise, but there's now a growing consensus that we will surpass a 1.5% rise in global temperatures in the next decade. Also, we are now hearing about various bodies of water around the world — including rivers and lakes in the Midwest and in the southwestern United States — beginning to dry up and disappear. At this moment, much of the country is experiencing severe winter storms that may be triggered by a more fragile Arctic that is warming faster than the rest of the planet.

As winter storms have been passing through our corner of the world, I’ve found myself reading "Surviving Storms: Finding the Strength to Meet Adversity" by Mark Nepo. A spiritual teacher, Nepo writes about knowing our true selves, deepening our roots, and solidifying our connection to spirit and all life — like a "firmly rooted tree," to face the various trials and tribulations in life.

"When we can be present and stay in relationship, our capacity to transform and grow keeps evolving,” Nepo wrote. “The reach of our heart's connection is ever-deepening and ever-expanding. In time, we discover that the perennial antidotes to fear and misanthropic thinking are the commitments to be wholehearted and to work with what we're given. In truth, if another world is possible, it is this world enlivened with our care.”

Reflecting upon this passage, I think about this climate-change world that keeps getting closer and more challenging. I wonder how each of us can be present and stay in relationship with everyone and everything around us, contemplating how the world has changed and what we may be facing in our climate future while figuring out how we can live with care.

In the Broadway play "Rent" is a song, "Seasons Of Love," with the opening lyrics, "Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes so dear. Five hundred, twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. How do you measure, measure a year?"

With climate change, what have we lost that we held so dear? What wholehearted commitments can we make to protect and save what we hold dear today? How will we use every minute in the coming year to live with care?

Nepo wrote, "This practice of building what can serve is the enduring covenant we make with life, when we commit to being awake and to inhabiting a life of care."

In this new year, we must ask ourselves: How do we stay awake to what's happening around us? What do we care about? Where can we practice building something that serves the greater good?

With his book, "This Land Is Our Land," Jedediah Purdy argues that as we face various ecological crises we need to build a community that's founded on the well-being of all people and our natural world.

"If the problem is the world we have built, then it is in our power to build another,” Purdy wrote. “To make a safer, stabler world, we will have to shake the pillars of this one. It will take great acts of democratic will to say what is valuable for us, what we want to orient our entire built world toward cultivating and preserving: the unbroken flow of life and caregiving, human and nonhuman."

For our city by the lake, what pillars do we have to shake to build a safer and more-stable world? How do we cultivate and preserve what we value? Where can we serve as caregivers to our fellow citizens and all living things?

Tone Lanzillo is a member of the Loaves and Fishes Community in Duluth, is a live-in volunteer at the Dorothy Day House, is an active part of the Duluth/365 initiative on climate, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.

