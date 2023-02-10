Local View: In Minnesota and Duluth, Black history's roots run deep

Black History Month, commemorated in February, is deeply rooted in Minnesota and here in the Northland. The recognition of the triumphs and, of course, some of the tribulations that Black Americans have encountered, endured, and struggled to overcome was jump-started in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley, where I live, some four decades ago.

But Black history in Minnesota actually started in Duluth, a city I love, more than two centuries ago.

The concept of setting aside a period of time to reflect on the exploits — and exploitation — of Black Americans dates back nearly 50 years, although their history goes back further. In the mid-1970s, a nascent campaign to create this type of awareness arose, and in 1976, President Gerald Ford initiated a very modest effort that gained very little traction during the rest of that decade.

Humbly referred to at the time as Negro History Week, the commemoration was celebrated in October before its designation was changed to its current one, and elevated from a single week to four of them.

The premise was given a major boost in the early 1980s when John Mitchell, the first elected Black city council member in Golden Valley, generated support. It soon matured into a full-fledged month here in Minnesota and around parts of the country. Some skeptics derided it, and even advocates pointed out that the precept was linked to the shortest month of the year.

Slights and shortcomings aside, the concept evolved and became a touchstone for civic programming, educational projects, and other undertakings among civic groups and in schools, libraries, and various other forums, including a number here in the Northland.

It's a fitting feature of Duluth and environs to commemorate Black History Month because that history began here. Long before Minnesota became a state in 1858, and even before the preceding territorial days, African Americans lived in what’s now the Duluth area. It is believed the first birth of a Black person in the area that subsequently became Minnesota occurred in what later became Duluth in 1802. The individual was George Bunga, whose father was Black and an early fur trader who also served as a translator due to his fluency in English, French, and Ojibwe.

Bunga married an Ojibwe woman, and they lived along with their children in the Leech Lake area, running a lodge there. The family’s presence there is memorialized in tiny Bunga Township, a community of about 111 souls in Cass County.

Fast forward several decades, when Minnesota was still a sparsely populated outpost. The famous, or infamous, Dredd Scott case, formally known as Scott v. Sanford, was a Supreme Court decision in 1857 that lit a fuse that ignited the Civil War four years later. The decision, called by some a “self-inflicted wound,” held that because Black people are not citizens, have no rights warranting “respect,” and may be treated as property, slavery could not be abolished or even barred in any of the newly developed Midwest and Western territories that had not yet achieved statehood but nonetheless encompassed nearly half the nation’s lands.

That dreadful decision opened deep wounds throughout the country, prompting an obscure former one-term member of Congress from Illinois to re-enter politics a decade after his term ended.

He was Abraham Lincoln, his party was the newly formed Republicans, and his motto was “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” referring to the import of the Dredd Scott decision, which effectively prohibited any anti-slavery legislation or efforts to curb its growth.

The historic case stems from Minnesota because the claimant in the landmark lawsuit, Dred Scott, was a slave who filed the case to seek a declaration of his freedom. His lawsuit noted that he and his family of four — wife Harriet and two children — had been enslaved to a military doctor and spent two years at a military facility, Fort Snelling, on the west bank overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, at a spot adjacent where the Minneapolis-St. Paul international airport is currently located. Scott claimed that because he had resided in territory deemed “free” by virtue of measures dating back to the birth of the country and confirmed an 1820 federal measure known as the Missouri Compromise, which banned slavery north and west of Missouri, he and his family were entitled to be treated as free.

But the majority of the Supreme Court did not see it that way, one of the crucial events that led to Lincoln’s re-emergence in the political scene in 1857, the secession of 11 Southern states shortly after his election in 1860, and the ensuing four-year Civil War.

Incidentally, when Minnesota achieved statehood in 1858, a year after the Scott saga, it inscribed in its Constitution that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude shall be allowed in the state.” But it took a bloody conflict and the post-Civil War 13th Amendment to the Constitution to ensure that principle was recognized throughout the country.

Needless to say, the post-Civil War years did not place Black Americans on equal footing with others, and Duluth knows full well about those inequities, highlighted by the notorious lynchings of three Black carnival workers in 1920, their murders memorialized in the statuary and plaque at the downtown intersection of First Street and Second Avenue West.

Black Americans, Minnesotans, and Duluthians alike have made significant strides while continuing to struggle for equality, including the selection last month of Janet Kennedy as the first Black president of the Duluth City Council.

From that beginning with George Bunga, the “Adam” of Black Duluthians, the presence of Black residents in Duluth has increased to 2,057, according to a 2022 post-Census estimate, comprising about 2.6% of the city’s total population of slightly in excess of 86,000. That represents an increase of about 84 individuals in the past year, growing at a faster pace than the stabilized overall populace.

They are among the Duluthians of all races and ethnicities and others here in the Northland joining the rest of the state and country in marking Black History Month — whose origins in many respects are traceable to Minnesota and Duluth.

Although it only consists of 28 days, the commemoration of Black history in our nation will get a quadrennial break next year, which is a leap year, providing an extra 29th day to honor this important history.

Marshall H. Tanick is a constitutional law attorney in Minneapolis and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.