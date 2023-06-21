Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Local View: Humane treatment the least we can do for animals we eat

From the column: "It is so disappointing to see the National Pork Producers Council and some of its political allies misrepresent the value of the economic markets created by some state laws to promote the more humane treatment of pigs."

Little piglet with innocent eye.
Photo from
Getty Images
Opinion by Jim Keen
Today at 3:05 PM

Imagine being locked in a small broom closet for a couple of hours — or a couple of years? Nobody should be treated in such an uncaring way, not least of all animals sacrificed for human food.

If we eat them, we owe them humane treatment.

I know what I am talking about. I worked at the USDA for 15 years at the National Meat Animal Research Center in Clay County, Nebraska. Today, I live on my 140-year-old South Dakota farm.

It is so disappointing to see the National Pork Producers Council and some of its political allies misrepresent the value of the economic markets created by some state laws to promote the more humane treatment of pigs. By double-digit margins in every case, voters in Arizona, California, Florida, and Massachusetts banned the use of gestation crates for breeding sows. That housing system is so extreme that animals are immobilized for up to three years for the sows and 18 months for the hens.

Thousands of pig farmers and egg producers don’t rely on these systems. They give the animals space to move. For them, voter-approved laws in California and Oregon provide an important market opportunity. That’s a market opportunity the National Pork Producers Council apparently wants to deny skilled and entrepreneurial farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to key players in the pork industry, about 40% of sow housing is group housing — the alternative to the 2-by-7-foot gestation crates. California and Massachusetts are the only two states to restrict the sale of pork from factory farms that use severe confinement crates. Conventional farmers relying on immobilization as a housing strategy can send to willing consumers in 48 states and 112 countries, including China, Mexico, and Japan, with their complete absence of any farm animal welfare standards.

With California and Massachusetts accounting for less than 10% of the market for all U.S.-produced pork, the industry, by its own admission, has well more than sufficient capacity right now to meet that demand.

The complaining from the industry and its allies is a fit of anger that a longstanding housing system is widely regarded as inhumane, with Americans and American businesses rejecting these confinement systems.

Jim Keen of Mitchell, South Dakota, was a senior veterinary researcher who focused on livestock and zoonotic infections with the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Nebraska for 15 years. He later taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Veterinary Medicine for 13 years and is now director of veterinary sciences at the Center for a Humane Economy.

Jim Keen.jpg
Jim Keen
READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
061923.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Columns
Local View: Overmatched, but Taiwan equipped to hold off China
June 18, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  John Munter
silhouettes of man and girl holding hands, sunset in front of them
Columns
Barton Goldsmith column: Remembering the good in fatherhood
June 18, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Barton Goldsmith
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
June 18, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Venus Mars Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Celebrate summer's first night with a Venus-moon-firefly hunt
June 21, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
A crepe with berries and cream.
Business
Food review: Crepes Amour aims to deliver the sweet and savory
June 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Wreckage of small plane in the trees.
Local
Authorities ID victims in fatal plane crash north of Duluth
June 21, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen