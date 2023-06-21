Local View: Humane treatment the least we can do for animals we eat

Imagine being locked in a small broom closet for a couple of hours — or a couple of years? Nobody should be treated in such an uncaring way, not least of all animals sacrificed for human food.

If we eat them, we owe them humane treatment.

I know what I am talking about. I worked at the USDA for 15 years at the National Meat Animal Research Center in Clay County, Nebraska. Today, I live on my 140-year-old South Dakota farm.

It is so disappointing to see the National Pork Producers Council and some of its political allies misrepresent the value of the economic markets created by some state laws to promote the more humane treatment of pigs. By double-digit margins in every case, voters in Arizona, California, Florida, and Massachusetts banned the use of gestation crates for breeding sows. That housing system is so extreme that animals are immobilized for up to three years for the sows and 18 months for the hens.

Thousands of pig farmers and egg producers don’t rely on these systems. They give the animals space to move. For them, voter-approved laws in California and Oregon provide an important market opportunity. That’s a market opportunity the National Pork Producers Council apparently wants to deny skilled and entrepreneurial farmers.

According to key players in the pork industry, about 40% of sow housing is group housing — the alternative to the 2-by-7-foot gestation crates. California and Massachusetts are the only two states to restrict the sale of pork from factory farms that use severe confinement crates. Conventional farmers relying on immobilization as a housing strategy can send to willing consumers in 48 states and 112 countries, including China, Mexico, and Japan, with their complete absence of any farm animal welfare standards.

With California and Massachusetts accounting for less than 10% of the market for all U.S.-produced pork, the industry, by its own admission, has well more than sufficient capacity right now to meet that demand.

The complaining from the industry and its allies is a fit of anger that a longstanding housing system is widely regarded as inhumane, with Americans and American businesses rejecting these confinement systems.

Jim Keen of Mitchell, South Dakota, was a senior veterinary researcher who focused on livestock and zoonotic infections with the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Nebraska for 15 years. He later taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Veterinary Medicine for 13 years and is now director of veterinary sciences at the Center for a Humane Economy.

