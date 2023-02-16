Local View: French may be fading but can still get you in trouble

As I travel around the United States, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, I am amazed at the number of French-named cities and towns. Nine state capitals are French words or of French origin: Baton Rouge, Boise, Des Moines, Juneau, Montgomery, Montpelier, Pierre, Richmond, and, of course, St. Paul. No surprise as the first Europeans to explore the Northwoods were French fur trappers. Their linguistic heritage is all over; the suffix “ville” from the French word for town is affixed to innumerable towns throughout the U.S.: Louisville, Nashville, and, yikes, Brownsville, Texas!

Living in Minnesota, I have realized just how much French history surrounds us. We, of course, have Voyageurs National Park and Des Moines to the south; Eau Claire to the east; and Prairie du Chien, La Crosse, and Boscobel, Wisconsin, to the southeast. Of course, there’s Grand Marais (big swamp) to the north. Not to mention, I live off Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka (not French). And you can head down the St. Croix toward New Orleans and celebrate Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday).

Yet, if you ask the average person living in these places what languages they speak besides English, few, if any, would say French. Well, Cajun, sort of.

Around the world, French is a different story. French is either the 11th- or 13th-most-spoken language in the world, depending whose list you consult, with 80 million speakers. French is still the second-most-taught language in the world (after English) and thus is always useful somewhere. Everyone knows what a croissant is, for example.

But French is rapidly fading from public consciousness and from teaching in public schools and is being replaced by Spanish and, increasingly, Chinese. Alas, “adiós” has replaced “bonjour.” Even “nǐhǎo” for “hello” is gaining ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

French’s fading does create an interesting linguistic conundrum.

If you intersperse your English with a few French words, you sound sophisticated: “merci,” “à la mode,” “art nouveau,” “carte blanche,” “blasé,” “au jus,” “voilà,” etc. However, if you actually speak French and use it considerably, you are seen as a snoot, if not un-American.

Yet, according to Wikipedia, 28% of the English we speak is of French origin. I have always felt that you need to study French to really understand U.S. English. That’s just global savvy.

It gets worse. One individual I know from McCook, Nebraska, goes out of his way to mock French by pronouncing merci beaucoup as “mercy buckets.”

Even though we Americans love French culture, the French countryside, and French wines, food, and fashion, the love of the French language has fallen to the wayside. If you look at your U.S. passport, it is a third written in French but now has Spanish in addition to English.

Nothing against the growing usage of Mandarin, but I’m sorry, I like to say je t’aime in French (“I love you”) to my wife Linda instead of “wo ai ni,” which is “I love you” in Mandarin. Admit it, you would rather have filet mignon than chop suey!

Americans don’t often take their knowledge of French too seriously, as there are many faux interpretations of which to be wary. That is, words that look similar but have different meanings that can get you in trouble. I asked my French mon ami, Lionel Mellet, to give me some of his favorites. He suggested “potpourri,” which in French means “rotten pot” and in the U.S. means “collection.” And, “touche,” which in French means “touched” and in the U.S. “you got me.” And also, “haute couture,” which in French means “high swing” and in the U.S. “high class.”

The biggest peeve that the French have are American restaurant menus, where entrée is used to describe the main course. In France, it means the appetizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

C’est la vie!

John Freivalds of Wayzata, Minnesota, is the author of six books, is the honorary consul of Latvia in Minnesota, and is a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. His website is jfapress.com.